Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

World of The Cure Halloween Dance Party. Photo by Fryderyk Gabowicz

Friday, November 1

by CultMTL

* Eco-anxiety
* Jenny Lewis with la Force
* FriDAY Of The DEaD
* World of The Cure Halloween Dance Party

Imago Théâtre and Climate Change Theatre Action present Eco Anxiety, a series of short plays read by Montreal theatre artists. See the playwright and cast details here. National Theatre School Pauline McGibbon Studio (5030 St-Denis), 7:30 p.m., PWYC

Jenny Lewis’s On the Line tour brings the former child actress and Rilo Kiley frontwoman to l’Astral with openers la Force (aka Montrealer Ariel Engle)— do get in on time for la Force. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $38

Cabaret Berlin hosts a Halloween/Day of the Dead edition of Friday I’m in Love with DJs Roxy Moron and Davidé playing post-punk, new wave, alternative, electro lash and more. 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $5, free coat check and drink specials before 11 p.m.

If your ’80s alt music tastes are a lot more specific, the World of the Cure Halloween Party is happening at Bar le Ritz with DJ Lovecat. 179 Jean-Talon W., 10 p.m., $10

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.