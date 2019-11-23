FAO Schwarz is back at Hudson’s Bay in time for the Holidays

FAO Schwarz pop-up shops have returned to Hudson’s Bay stores in Montreal for the Holiday season.

Shopping in the beautiful section, you’re instantly reminded of the historic flagship toy store in NYC. They of course have the piano dance mat, as seen in the classic Tom Hanks movie Big. The Ste-Catherine Street store is a perfect place to experience FAO Schwarz, especially given the Santa Claus parade today.

FAO Schwarz is famous for its beautiful toys, priced for every gift budget (not to mention that multiple items are already available at discount prices). Yes, there is the $1,300 unicorn, $749 eight-foot giraffe and $629 giant teddy. However, there are also plenty of puzzles and play sets for under $15, including a wooden stacking train, and almost all their other stuffed animals are priced under $40. Some of our favourites include the plush Beagle and Elephant, the Magnetic Tile & Truck Set, the Glow-in-the-Dark Wood Building Blocks, and of course their classic train set. For Game of Thrones fans, they’ve recently added a dragon to their stuffed animal line-up.

Recently having been to the new FAO Schwarz store in Rockefeller Centre, the pop-up absolutely lives up to the brand’s overall mission to be “a world of imagination, adventure and wonder for everyone.” Bringing these shops back to the Bay for the second year in a row helps to solidify the importance of the department store toy section — and perhaps department stores in general — at a time when most gifts are purchased online.

For more product information, check out FAO Schwarz at the Bay.