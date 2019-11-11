Who we are...

The Mandalorian

Life

The Disney Plus streaming service launches tomorrow

by CultMTL

How Netflix’s new competitor will work and what to watch when it drops.

Behemoth streaming service Disney Plus launches in Canada tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 12, just in time for Montreal’s forecast snow day. The Netflix competitor boasts thousands of films and TV series — from the realms of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic as well as the content we’ve traditionally associated with Disney — including some brand new exclusive content. This is not a streaming service for kids, at least not exclusively.

How it works

Captain Marvel

As with Netflix, Disney Plus content will be viewable across all devices: smart TVs, phones, laptops, tablets and gaming consoles. There is a monthly fee ($8.99), as well as a discounted annual fee $89.99 (nearly $18 off, ie. two months free), beginning with a seven-day free trial. Go to the site anytime after 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 12 to sign up.

What to watch

Probably the most anticipated exclusive series on Disney Plus is The Mandalorian, which will premiere its first episode with the launch of the service. Created by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal as Boba Fett, The Mandalorian takes place five years after the action of Return of the Jedi — wait, wasn’t Boba Fett eaten by a pit monster in that? Well, we’ll see. (Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte also appear in the series, so there should be enough weird energy to make it interesting if the bounty hunter adventures don’t cut it.) Watch the trailer here.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Among the other exclusive content, The World According to Jeff Goldblum stretches our expectations of National Geographic considerably, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki will feed our need for Marvel (though only in 2020 and 2021, respectively) and Lady and the Tramp adds to the pile of Disney live-action remakes just in time for the Christmas season. ■

For more information, and to keep an eye on the countdown clock, go to the Disney Plus website.