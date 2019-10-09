Wednesday, October 9th

Tonight through Sunday, catch one of seven performances of Katie McHugh’s trilingual spectacle of theatre and dance, The Dream Project 3.0, a deconstruction and reinvention of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream involving artists from Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Universcène (2350 Dickson #230), 8 p.m. weekdays, 3 p.m. weekends, $25/$13 students

Montreal’s most prestigious film fest, the Festival du nouveau cinéma, kicks off tonight with a sold out screening of Atom Egoyan’s Guest of Honour (it’s showing again on Saturday), followed by a launch party that’s open to the public. FNC and through Oct. 20, with premieres and advance screenings of loads of interesting films as well as special events and parties. See the complete program here and watch for our cover throughout the festival on cultmtl.com. Festival pass $200/$150 ($125 for students), six tickets $70, individual tickets $14

Lebanese band Mashrou’ Leila return to Montreal with their Beirut School North American tour, but you should make sure to get to the venue on time to catch local opener Narcy. 1225 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $33/$38

Jazz singer and former Montrealer Emma Frank returns to the scene she left four years ago with new material — her recently released fourth album Come Back. See her and her band at Resonance Café with opener Thom Gill. 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., price unlisted

