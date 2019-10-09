Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

The Dream Project 3.0

to-do list

Wednesday, October 9th

by CultMTL

* The Dream Project 3.0
* Festival du nouveau cinéma Day 1
* Mashrou’ Leila show with Narcy
* Emma Frank show with Thom Gill

Tonight through Sunday, catch one of seven performances of Katie McHugh’s trilingual spectacle of theatre and dance, The Dream Project 3.0, a deconstruction and reinvention of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream involving artists from Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Universcène (2350 Dickson #230), 8 p.m. weekdays, 3 p.m. weekends, $25/$13 students 

Montreal’s most prestigious film fest, the Festival du nouveau cinéma, kicks off tonight with a sold out screening of Atom Egoyan’s Guest of Honour (it’s showing again on Saturday), followed by a launch party that’s open to the public. FNC and through Oct. 20, with premieres and advance screenings of loads of interesting films as well as special events and parties. See the complete program here and watch for our cover throughout the festival on cultmtl.com. Festival pass $200/$150 ($125 for students), six tickets $70, individual tickets $14

Lebanese band Mashrou’ Leila return to Montreal with their Beirut School North American tour, but you should make sure to get to the venue on time to catch local opener Narcy. 1225 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $33/$38

Jazz singer and former Montrealer Emma Frank returns to the scene she left four years ago with new material — her recently released fourth album Come Back. See her and her band at Resonance Café with opener Thom Gill. 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.