Wednesday, October 23

* Rosato italo disco * Sight & Sound Festival * The Violet Hour * Jay Som plays Bar le Ritz PDB * Lust for Youth headline la Vitrola

As mentioned in our off-Raw Wine Week round-up, Rosemont wine bar vinvinvin hosts an event pairing Central European rosé with Italo disco. 1290 Beaubien E., 3 p.m.–3 a.m.

The Sight & Sound multidisciplinary art festival opens with a vernissage, performance, cocktail and networking event at Eastern Bloc. 7240 Clark, 6 p.m., $12–$150

Author Christopher DiRaddo hosts the Violet Hour at Stock Bar, featuring readings and performances by LGBTQ writers. 1171 Ste-Catherine E., 7–8:30 p.m., $5/PWYC

L.A. dream pop artist Jay Som plays Bar le Ritz PDB with openers Oakland’s Boy Scouts. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $17/$20

Copenhagen dance-pop duo Lust for Youth are headlining at la Vitrola, but the bill at this Suoni per il Popolo/CKUT show is pretty stacked with local talent: Police des Moeurs (minimal synth/coldwave), Soeur Acéphale (experimental electronic/noise) and Déception (electro/dark disco). 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $12/$16