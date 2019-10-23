Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Lust for Youth

to-do list

Wednesday, October 23

by CultMTL

* Rosato italo disco
* Sight & Sound Festival
* The Violet Hour
* Jay Som plays Bar le Ritz PDB
* Lust for Youth headline la Vitrola

As mentioned in our off-Raw Wine Week round-up, Rosemont wine bar vinvinvin hosts an event pairing Central European rosé with Italo disco. 1290 Beaubien E., 3 p.m.–3 a.m.

The Sight & Sound multidisciplinary art festival opens with a vernissage, performance, cocktail and networking event at Eastern Bloc. 7240 Clark, 6 p.m., $12–$150

Author Christopher DiRaddo hosts the Violet Hour at Stock Bar, featuring readings and performances by LGBTQ writers. 1171 Ste-Catherine E., 7–8:30 p.m., $5/PWYC

L.A. dream pop artist Jay Som plays Bar le Ritz PDB with openers Oakland’s Boy Scouts. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $17/$20

Copenhagen dance-pop duo Lust for Youth are headlining at la Vitrola, but the bill at this Suoni per il Popolo/CKUT show is pretty stacked with local talent: Police des Moeurs (minimal synth/coldwave), Soeur Acéphale (experimental electronic/noise) and Déception (electro/dark disco). 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $12/$16