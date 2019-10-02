Who we are...

Bridget Moser. Photo: Rustin McCann

to-do list

Wednesday, October 2

by CultMTL

* Yelling at Computers tak
* Nouveau Palais Papineau 1st anniversary
* Bridget Moser’s What Will Stay You Alive
* Jake Clemons plays L’Astral

NYC game programmer/artist Nicole He delivers a talk called Yelling at Computers at Concordia’s Milieux Institute for Arts, Culture and Technology, about future/interesting applications of voice technology. EV Building (1515 Ste-Catherine W. #11.705), 2 p.m., free

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the second Nouveau Palais location on Papineau, they’re in party mode tonight to celebrate their one-year anniversary. 4764 Papineau, 5:30–10:30 p.m., free entry

Performance artist Bridget Moser’s installation at the VOX, part of MOMENTA’s The Life of Things, continues until Oct. 13. Today Moser will be on site for two performances. 2 Ste-Catherine E. #401, 6:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., free (space limited)

The saxophonist for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, Jake Clemons (who replaced his uncle Clarence Clemons back in 2012) has his own project going on — he recently released his sophomore album Eyes on the Horizon — and tonight he’s showing Montreal what he can do solo. L’Astral (305 Ste-Catherine W.), 8 p.m., $23

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.