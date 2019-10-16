Wednesday, October 16th

If you haven’t had a chance to catch the Egyptian Mummies exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, take advantage of Mummy Wednesday (a recurring event that will be happening again in November and January), featuring an exhibition tour, a hieroglyphics workshop, music by DJ Dimitri, bar service and the usual Wednesday night half-price deal. 3980 Sherbrooke W., 5–9 p.m., $12

Through Oct. 20 at la Chapelle, choreographer Marie Béland presents Beside, a dance piece incorporating audio from TV and radio, questioning the role of the body in broadcast media — “this political and social act of communicating opinions and information” to the masses. Note that the Oct. 17 performance (tomorrow) will be in English, the others in French. 3700 St-Dominique, 7 p.m. nightly, $33.50/$28.50 art professionals, neighbourhood residents, under 30, over 65/$23.50 performing artists

Get an earful of Mount Royal’s spooky history at the lantern-lit Haunted Mountain ghost walk, which will delve into the ghost stories, mysteries and legends of the mountain. Meet-up at Place Fletcher’s Field (Rachel & Parc), English walk 8:30 p.m., $20.87, see more dates, buy tickets and see directions here

Montreal band Organ Mood launch their new album Indivisible at la Sala Rossa with openers 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $18/$20

If psychedelic electro prof rock sounds like your thing, check out Djinn Proxy’s EP release show at Quai des Brumes with openers play.soft and À la Reenz. 4481 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods