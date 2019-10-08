Who we are...

EVE 2050 — L'oeuvre scénique

to-do list

Tuesday, October 8th

by CultMTL

Choreographer/artistic director Isabelle Van Grimde’s AI-inspired EVE 2050 begins its four-night run at Agora de la Danse. 1435 Bleury #102, 7 p.m., $32.33/$26.62

The Cheval Blanc pub hosts Oktoberfrüt, offering a tasting fleet of four fruit-infused beers (five ounces) for $10 and glasses from $2.50 to $4. See the list of participating brasseries (8) and fruit flavours (16!) here. 809 Ontario E., 3–10 p.m.

Drawn & Quarterly’s True Reads Book Club digs into Jia Tolentino’s Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-delusion, a collection of nine essays. The author will be joining in via video conference. 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m.

Halloween season is upon us and Peel Street Cinéma is getting in on the spooky movie thing by screening Ana Lily Amirpour’s 2014 film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. 3475 Peel, 7 p.m., price unlisted

British punk/folk singer-songwriter Frank Turner — who released his eighth solo album No Man’s Land this summer — plays Théâtre Corona with opener Kayleigh Goldsworthy. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $45.50

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.