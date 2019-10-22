Tuesday, October 22nd

* The Art of Listening to the Most Marginalized (and How to Take Care in the Process) * Strange Futures Book Club * The Sex Show * Spooky Movie Trivia Night * Blacker Face play la Vitrola

In a talk and workshop entitled The Art of Listening to the Most Marginalized & How to Take Care in the Process, Marie Cornellier will relate her experiences of being a disabled queer woman and how storytelling affects her and the listener. The group conversation and workshop will address “how we edit our stories, how we offer details our listener may not be equipped to digest, how these unprocessed parts of who we are can turn against us, once shared,” and how the storyteller and listener can engage in a caring way. Centre for Oral History and Digital Storytelling. 1400 de Maisonneuve W. LB-1042, 5–7 p.m.

La Petite Drawn & Quarterly is hosting another edition of the Strange Futures Book Club, which focuses on sci-Di by QT/BIPOC authors. Tonight’s subject is Severance by Ling Ma, about a child of Chinese immigrants surviving an apocalyptic event in Manhattan. 176 Bernard, 7–9 p.m.

Get an earful of open-mic anecdotes from the boudoir (or get on stage and tell one yourself) at The Sex Show, featuring eight comics, host Jay Caplan and a “special appearance” by the Love Doctor. Blue Dog (3958 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., price unlisted

If you think you know your Halloween/horror cinema, throw in for Home Theatre Productions’ Spooky Movie Trivia Night at le Coin Social (in the same building as Cinéma du Parc). All moneys will go to the promoters’ next production. 3575 Parc, 8 p.m., $10/$45 for a team of 5

Chicago Afropunk noise/jazz/prog band Blacker Face plays la Vitrola with some sweet openers, namely Thanya Iyer, Tamayugé and Water Gun Water Gun Sky Attack. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10 suggested