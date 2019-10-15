Tuesday, October 15th

Looking for an excuse to hit up the Orange Julep? The iconic Montreal fast food joint with the signature creamsicle drink is hosting Euro Tuesdays, where owners of classic cars mingle and strut their automotive stuff. 7077 Décarie, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Peel Street Cinéma gets into the Halloween spirit with a screening of the 1977 Japanese hallucinogenic cult film House. Bring a receptacle for free popcorn. 3475 Peel, 7 p.m., free

As candidates ever so slowly get weeded out, yet another Democratic debate is happening, and if you feel like watching it out with actual (blue) Americans, get down to Brutopia for a subtitled viewing, debate bingo and beer. Heckling is permitted but douchey behaviour is strongly discouraged. 1219 Crescent, 8 p.m.

Tonight’s Charli XCX and Pierre Lapointe shows are sold out but there are still tickets left for Thee Oh Sees with Prettiest Eyes at le National (1220 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $30) and Taiwanese band Sunset Rollercoaster at Bar le Ritz (179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., $15).

