Tuesday, October 1

* Words After Dark with Malcolm Gladwell * I Like It comedy show * Sequoyah Murray show * Jules et Jim / Rope screenings

Bestselling author (and podcaster) Malcolm Gladwell is in town tonight to discuss his latest novel Talking to Strangers with CBC’s Anne Lagacé Dowson. St. James United Church (463 Ste-Catherine W.), 7:30 p.m., $25/$20 students & seniors/$40 with the book

After taking September off, the I Like It comedy show is back for a 15th edition with hosts Steve Patrick Adams and Brad MacDonald, headliner Amanda McQueen and five more comics from Montreal and Toronto. L’Escogriffe (4461 St-Denis), 8 p.m., PWYC

The Stereolab show at Corona is sold out, so for those of you without tickets but itching to catch a show, tonight’s spread of live music options doesn’t offer anything quite like the U.K. pop-electro legends, but a good bet would be Atlanta modern soul artist Sequoyah Murray. Suoni per il Popolo and CKUT are copresenting this show at la Vitrola, with openers Cyber and GG Love. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Film fans with an appreciation for the old-school ought to get to the Cinémathèque Québécoise to see François Truffaut’s Jules et Jim and/or Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 7 and 9 p.m., $11/$10 students & seniors (per film)

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.