Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Sequoyah Murray

to-do list

Tuesday, October 1

by CultMTL

* Words After Dark with Malcolm Gladwell
* I Like It comedy show
* Sequoyah Murray show
* Jules et Jim / Rope screenings

Bestselling author (and podcaster) Malcolm Gladwell is in town tonight to discuss his latest novel Talking to Strangers with CBC’s Anne Lagacé Dowson. St. James United Church (463 Ste-Catherine W.), 7:30 p.m., $25/$20 students & seniors/$40 with the book

After taking September off, the I Like It comedy show is back for a 15th edition with hosts Steve Patrick Adams and Brad MacDonald, headliner Amanda McQueen and five more comics from Montreal and Toronto. L’Escogriffe (4461 St-Denis), 8 p.m., PWYC

The Stereolab show at Corona is sold out, so for those of you without tickets but itching to catch a show, tonight’s spread of live music options doesn’t offer anything quite like the U.K. pop-electro legends, but a good bet would be Atlanta modern soul artist Sequoyah Murray. Suoni per il Popolo and CKUT are copresenting this show at la Vitrola, with openers Cyber and GG Love. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Film fans with an appreciation for the old-school ought to get to the Cinémathèque Québécoise to see François Truffaut’s Jules et Jim and/or Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 7 and 9 p.m., $11/$10 students & seniors (per film)

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.