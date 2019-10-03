Thursday, October 3rd

* The High Dials’ Primitive Feelings launch * Icehouse & Friends Poetry * Les Grands Ballets’ Carmina Burana and Stabat Mater * CJLO 20th anniversary party * Habs season opener * Phony Ppl show with Sylo Nozra

One of Montreal’s finest rock bands, the High Dials — whose style combines influences of classic pop and indie and shoegaze from the ’60s to the ’90s — are launching their new record Primitive Feelings with a free 5à7 show, listening party and fresh-oyster fest at l’Escogriffe. 4461 St-Denis, 5–7 p.m.,free

The Ice House & Friends Montreal Poetry Launch brings together Vehicule Press and Coach House Books authors Douglas Walbourne-Gough, Stewart Cole, William Vallieres and Tess Liem for a throw-down at Snack & Blues. 5260 St-Laurent, 7–10 p.m., free

Through Oct 19, les Grands Ballets Canadiens presents the classic Carmina Burana and Stabat Mater at Place des Arts. Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (175 Ste-Catherine W.), 8 p.m., $124/$104/$66 under 17

Concordia radio station CJLO is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a party at Notre Dame des Quilles. 32 Beaubien E., 5–7 p.m., free

Of the many local bars showing the first Habs game of the season, southwest fave Bar de Courcelle is screening the hometownies vs. the Hurricanes tonight, with loads of drink specials and party favours. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 7–10 p.m., free entry

For a cross-section of hip hop, R&B and soul, Brooklyn quintet Phony Ppl are playing le Belmont with Toronto’s Sylo Nozra opening. 4493 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $24

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.