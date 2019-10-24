Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Paupière‎

to-do list

Thursday, October 24

by CultMTL

* Cabot Square Fundraiser
* Julie Gladstone’s Return to the Fortress vernissage
* Brad Barr residence at Ursa
* Paupière EP launch
* Confabulation: Hair

Turbo Haüs hosts a fundraiser for Resilience Montreal, a wellness-centre project for the Cabot Square community. Expect live sets by Georgette, Birds of Paradise and the Sick Things. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $20 suggested donation/PWYC

Check out the vernissage for Julie Gladstone’s Return to the Fortress, a series of abstract portraits and landscapes drawn from medieval Sephardic iconography, ancient legends and Spanish flora — at the Museum of Jewish Montreal, with a cash bar at neighbouring restaurant Fletchers. 4040 St-Laurent, 7–9 p.m.

Brad Barr of the Barr Brothers begins a monthly residency at intimate Mile End concert space Ursa. 5589 Parc, 8–9:30 p.m., price unlisted

Glamorous Montreal synth-pop trio Paupière are launching a new EP called Jettatura at l’Escogriffe, a perfect opportunity to see the flamboyant local band in action. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10

As part of the 15th annual Montreal Intercultural Storytelling Festival, this month’s edition of the Confabulation storytelling series tackles a theme we can all relate to: hair. Phi Centre (407 St-Pierre), 8 p.m., $14.51/$12.10 students