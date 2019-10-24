Thursday, October 24

* Cabot Square Fundraiser * Julie Gladstone’s Return to the Fortress vernissage * Brad Barr residence at Ursa * Paupière EP launch * Confabulation: Hair

Turbo Haüs hosts a fundraiser for Resilience Montreal, a wellness-centre project for the Cabot Square community. Expect live sets by Georgette, Birds of Paradise and the Sick Things. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $20 suggested donation/PWYC

Check out the vernissage for Julie Gladstone’s Return to the Fortress, a series of abstract portraits and landscapes drawn from medieval Sephardic iconography, ancient legends and Spanish flora — at the Museum of Jewish Montreal, with a cash bar at neighbouring restaurant Fletchers. 4040 St-Laurent, 7–9 p.m.

Brad Barr of the Barr Brothers begins a monthly residency at intimate Mile End concert space Ursa. 5589 Parc, 8–9:30 p.m., price unlisted

Glamorous Montreal synth-pop trio Paupière are launching a new EP called Jettatura at l’Escogriffe, a perfect opportunity to see the flamboyant local band in action. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10

As part of the 15th annual Montreal Intercultural Storytelling Festival, this month’s edition of the Confabulation storytelling series tackles a theme we can all relate to: hair. Phi Centre (407 St-Pierre), 8 p.m., $14.51/$12.10 students