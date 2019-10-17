Thursday, October 17th

Giselle Webber’s French chanteuse persona Gigi French is back with a new album of jazz-, pop-, folk- and swing-inspired sounds, La Boue, launching tonight at Quai des Brumes. 4481 St-Denis, 5–7 p.m., price unlisted (likely free)

Sid Lee Collective in conjunction with Chromatic and Collectif Blackbox presents the vernissage for Artefacts, an exhibition of work by over 30 artisans, photographers and digital artists combining striking portraits of nature with related scientific facts about climate change. 6524 St-Hubert, 5 p.m.–12 a.m.

Giallo fans take note: Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, the band behind the soundtrack of horror auteur Dario Argento’s classics, play their score for Deep Red, accompanying a screening of the 1975 Argento film. Bonus: they’ll play an additional set of other material , in case you were thinking they wouldn’t touch on Suspiria. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $35/$40

MainLine Theatre’s production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is a much-loved staple of the fall theatre sked, so you should avail yourself of the opportunity to see this production again — or for the first time. The shows begin today and run through Nov. 2. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20–$30

For its Halloween-season screening, Drunken Cinema MTL salutes Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street on the 35th anniversary of the American horror classic. Expect “the usual drinking shenanigans,” cards and props. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 7 p.m., movie 8 p.m., $8

