Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show. Photo by Mathieu Samson

to-do list

Thursday, October 17th

by CultMTL

* Gigi French album launch
* Artefacts vernissage
* Goblin perform Deep Red
* Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
* A Nightmare on Elm Street screening

Giselle Webber’s French chanteuse persona Gigi French is back with a new album of jazz-, pop-, folk- and swing-inspired sounds, La Boue, launching tonight at Quai des Brumes. 4481 St-Denis, 5–7 p.m., price unlisted (likely free)

Sid Lee Collective in conjunction with Chromatic and Collectif Blackbox presents the vernissage for Artefacts, an exhibition of work by over 30 artisans, photographers and digital artists combining striking portraits of nature with related scientific facts about climate change. 6524 St-Hubert, 5 p.m.–12 a.m.

Giallo fans take note: Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, the band behind the soundtrack of horror auteur Dario Argento’s classics, play their score for Deep Red, accompanying a screening of the 1975 Argento film. Bonus: they’ll play an additional set of other material , in case you were thinking they wouldn’t touch on Suspiria. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $35/$40

MainLine Theatre’s production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is a much-loved staple of the fall theatre sked, so you should avail yourself of the opportunity to see this production again — or for the first time. The shows begin today and run through Nov. 2. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20–$30

For its Halloween-season screening, Drunken Cinema MTL salutes Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street on the 35th anniversary of the American horror classic. Expect “the usual drinking shenanigans,” cards and props. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 7 p.m., movie 8 p.m., $8

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.