Thursday, October 10th

You may know Beaver Sheppard the musician and Beaver Sheppard the chef, but now it’s time to meet Beaver Sheppard the visual artist. His paintings and illustrations are being exhibited at Archive Contemporary. The vernissage is happening this evening, and the exhibition runs through Nov. 11. 2471 Centre, 6–10 p.m.

Never Apart hosts its fall vernissage. 7049 St-Urbain, 6–10 p.m.

Former Montrealer Fiona Alison Duncan launches her debut novel Exquisite Mariposa at la Petite Drawn & Quarterly. See our in-depth interview with Duncan here. 176 Bernard, 7 p.m.

Whether or not you liked Renée Zellwegger in Judy (the critics liked it, but fans may still bristle), you may have more fun seeing Crystal Palace, a live tribute to Judy Garland featuring half a dozen performers (among them Crystal Slippers and Tranna Wintour, who’s hosting) at the Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent, 3rd floor, 9 p.m., $15

Milwaukee DIY noise rapper Juiceboxxx brings his “hilarious awesomeness” ll be doing his thing at Brasserie Beaubien with local openers Errhead (aka Doldrums) and Neo Edo. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10/$13

