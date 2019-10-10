Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

FIona Duncan Launches Exquisite Mariposa

to-do list

Thursday, October 10th

by CultMTL

* Beaver Sheppard: Solo
* Never Apart Fall Vernissage
* Fiona Duncan Launches Exquisite Mariposa
* Crystal Palace: The Judy Garland show!
* Juiceboxxx show with Errhead and Neo Edo

You may know Beaver Sheppard the musician and Beaver Sheppard the chef, but now it’s time to meet Beaver Sheppard the visual artist. His paintings and illustrations are being exhibited at Archive Contemporary. The vernissage is happening this evening, and the exhibition runs through Nov. 11. 2471 Centre, 6–10 p.m.

Never Apart hosts its fall vernissage. 7049 St-Urbain, 6–10 p.m.

Former Montrealer Fiona Alison Duncan launches her debut novel Exquisite Mariposa at la Petite Drawn & Quarterly. See our in-depth interview with Duncan here. 176 Bernard, 7 p.m.

Whether or not you liked Renée Zellwegger in Judy (the critics liked it, but fans may still bristle), you may have more fun seeing Crystal Palace, a live tribute to Judy Garland featuring half a dozen performers (among them Crystal Slippers and Tranna Wintour, who’s hosting) at the Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent, 3rd floor, 9 p.m., $15

Milwaukee DIY noise rapper Juiceboxxx brings his “hilarious awesomeness” ll be doing his thing at Brasserie Beaubien with local openers Errhead (aka Doldrums) and Neo Edo. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10/$13

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.