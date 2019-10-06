Sunday, October 6th

If yoga, brunch and a spectacular view of the city sounds like your bag, this event is happening today and every two weeks through Dec. 1. 5 Place Ville Marie, 46th floor, 10 a.m.–12 p.m., $40 (includes yoga, brunch, tax & tip)

If you’re in or near Villeray, check out this vintage/artisan Bazaar. Centre de Loisirs Communautaire Lajeunesse (7378 Lajeunesse), 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Broke & Stoked and Foufounes Electriques proudly present the Loser Jamboree Montreal Punk Rock Flea Market, where you can shop for clothes, vinyl, pins, patches, posters, skateboards and more. There will also be music, food and a bar (duh). 87 Ste-Catherine E., 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free entry

It’s the final day of Volume 2, an art-book sale at SAT with 75 exhibitors selling their stuff under one roof. 1201 St-Laurent, 12–6 p.m.

The Haunted Downtown ghost walk offers (ostensibly true) spooky stories and a tour of sites where paranormal sighting have allegedly been reported, including bars, hotels, clubs and school campuses with macabre histories. Meet-up at Guy & de Maisonneuve, 8:30–10 p.m., $20.87

