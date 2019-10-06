Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Yoga at Observatoire Place Ville Marie

to-do list

Sunday, October 6th

by CultMTL

* Yoga + Brunch
* Vintage/artisan Bazaar
* Loser Jamboree punk rock flea market
* Volume 2 art-book sale at SAT
* Haunted Downtown

If yoga, brunch and a spectacular view of the city sounds like your bag, this event is happening today and every two weeks through Dec. 1. 5 Place Ville Marie, 46th floor, 10 a.m.–12 p.m., $40 (includes yoga, brunch, tax & tip)

If you’re in or near Villeray, check out this vintage/artisan Bazaar. Centre de Loisirs Communautaire Lajeunesse (7378 Lajeunesse), 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Broke & Stoked and Foufounes Electriques proudly present the Loser Jamboree Montreal Punk Rock Flea Market, where you can shop for clothes, vinyl, pins, patches, posters, skateboards and more. There will also be music, food and a bar (duh). 87 Ste-Catherine E., 11 a.m.6 p.m., free entry

It’s the final day of Volume 2, an art-book sale at SAT with 75 exhibitors selling their stuff under one roof. 1201 St-Laurent, 12–6 p.m.

The Haunted Downtown ghost walk offers (ostensibly true) spooky stories and a tour of sites where paranormal sighting have allegedly been reported, including bars, hotels, clubs and school campuses with macabre histories. Meet-up at Guy & de Maisonneuve, 8:30–10 p.m., $20.87

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.