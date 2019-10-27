Sunday, October 27

* VR Cinema: Short Films on Canvas * Anti-racism demo * The World Provider 20th anniversary show * Chelsea Wolfe with Ioanna Gika

This is your last chance to experience the Phi Centre’s VR Cinema: Short Films on Canvas, a collection of five virtual reality films from the Geneva International Film Festival. 407 St-Pierre, 1–6 p.m., $16.50/$13.50 students & seniors

It may be rainy but that won’t stop committed protestors from attending today’s anti-racism demo, starting at Parc metro. Hutchison & Ogilvy, 2 p.m.

Montreal synth rock anthem specialists the World Provider mark their 20th anniversary with a greatest hits afternoon show at la Sala Rossa, a family-friendly all ages matinee. 4848 St-Laurent, 2:30 p.m. sharp, PWYC

“The Queen of All Things Dark,” Chelsea Wolfe, returns to Montreal to play le National with opener Ioanna Gika. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $30/$35

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.