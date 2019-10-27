Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

The World Provider

to-do list

Sunday, October 27

by CultMTL

* VR Cinema: Short Films on Canvas
* Anti-racism demo
* The World Provider 20th anniversary show
* Chelsea Wolfe with Ioanna Gika

This is your last chance to experience the Phi Centre’s VR Cinema: Short Films on Canvas, a collection of five virtual reality films from the Geneva International Film Festival. 407 St-Pierre, 1–6 p.m., $16.50/$13.50 students & seniors

It may be rainy but that won’t stop committed protestors from attending today’s anti-racism demo, starting at Parc metro. Hutchison & Ogilvy, 2 p.m.

Montreal synth rock anthem specialists the World Provider mark their 20th anniversary with a greatest hits afternoon show at la Sala Rossa, a family-friendly all ages matinee. 4848 St-Laurent, 2:30 p.m. sharp, PWYC

“The Queen of All Things Dark,” Chelsea Wolfe, returns to Montreal to play le National with opener Ioanna Gika. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $30/$35

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.