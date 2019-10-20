Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Roy Andersson's About Endlessness

to-do list

Sunday, October 20th

by CultMTL

* Last day of Festival du Nouveau Cinéma
* Hangover Brunch
* East Coast Coffee Madness
* Banana Bread Sundays
* Bad Nudes Anthology Launch

Among the many films screening on this final day of the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma are Bertrand Bonello’s Zombi Child and Roy Andersson’s About Endlessness — see reviews by our critics here and here, and see the complete line-up of films screening today here.

The 11th annual Montreal Ska Festival wraps with a Hangover Brunch at the McGill Ghetto location of Ye Olde Orchard Pub, with a live set by Montreal queen of ska the Fabulous Lolo (and friends), aka Lorraine Muller of the Kingpins, les Handclaps etc. 20 Prince-Arthur E., 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

The fifth annual Montreal coffee fest East Coast Coffee Madness promises more third wave love, this time at the Montreal Science Centre over two days. 2 de laCommune W., 9 a.m.–5 p.m., $20/$50

Vintage shop le Marché Noir hosts Banana Bread Sundays, a monthly event promising live acoustic music, banana bread, coffee and an opportunity to shop vintage. 1331 Ontario E., 3–7 p.m.

Montreal’s Bad Books, a publisher that grew out of  Bad Nudes magazine, is launching a Bad Nudes anthology with a literary and musical event at Brasserie Beaubien — expect lots of readings and loud music. See the details here. 73 Beaubien E., 7 p.m., PWYC/suggested donation $10