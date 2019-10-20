Sunday, October 20th

Among the many films screening on this final day of the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma are Bertrand Bonello’s Zombi Child and Roy Andersson’s About Endlessness — see reviews by our critics here and here, and see the complete line-up of films screening today here.

The 11th annual Montreal Ska Festival wraps with a Hangover Brunch at the McGill Ghetto location of Ye Olde Orchard Pub, with a live set by Montreal queen of ska the Fabulous Lolo (and friends), aka Lorraine Muller of the Kingpins, les Handclaps etc. 20 Prince-Arthur E., 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

The fifth annual Montreal coffee fest East Coast Coffee Madness promises more third wave love, this time at the Montreal Science Centre over two days. 2 de laCommune W., 9 a.m.–5 p.m., $20/$50

Vintage shop le Marché Noir hosts Banana Bread Sundays, a monthly event promising live acoustic music, banana bread, coffee and an opportunity to shop vintage. 1331 Ontario E., 3–7 p.m.

Montreal’s Bad Books, a publisher that grew out of Bad Nudes magazine, is launching a Bad Nudes anthology with a literary and musical event at Brasserie Beaubien — expect lots of readings and loud music. See the details here. 73 Beaubien E., 7 p.m., PWYC/suggested donation $10