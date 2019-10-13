Sunday, October 13th

Papineau bakery Bela Vista hosts a Vinyl Caravan pop-up with live DJs providing music for record shoppers. 6409 Papineau, 1–6 p.m.

Take in some Latino culture at Olympic park, where LatinArteFest is presenting art battles, food stations, live music, dance classes and more. 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 4–11 p.m., free

The biggest party going down as part of the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma is happening tonight when Berlin experimental techno duo Kompromat, playing North America for the first time to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, with opener Xarah Dion. 175 Président-Kennedy, 8:30 p.m., $30

Get your Thanksgiving fill of hip hop , house and dancehall at Da Church, with hosts Aba and Preach and Godfather D. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m./$8

Salon Daomé’s Lofthanza has Poirier DJing all night for its long weekend edition. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $7 after midnight

