Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Kompromat

to-do list

Sunday, October 13th

by CultMTL

* Vinyl Caravan
* LatinArteFest
* FNC’s Nights with Kompromat
* DaChurch
* Poirier DJs Lofthanza

Papineau bakery Bela Vista hosts a Vinyl Caravan pop-up with live DJs providing music for record shoppers. 6409 Papineau, 1–6 p.m.

Take in some Latino culture at Olympic park, where  LatinArteFest is presenting art battles, food stations, live music, dance classes and more. 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 4–11 p.m., free

The biggest party going down as part of the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma is happening tonight when Berlin experimental techno duo Kompromat, playing North America for the first time to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, with opener Xarah Dion. 175 Président-Kennedy, 8:30 p.m., $30

Get your Thanksgiving fill of hip hop , house and dancehall at Da Church, with hosts Aba and Preach and Godfather D. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m./$8

Salon Daomé’s Lofthanza has Poirier DJing all night for its long weekend edition. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $7 after midnight

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.