to-do list

Saturday, October 26

by CultMTL

* Jacques Greene show
* Dylan’s Sim Chek launch
* Bad Witch Night
* Final LIP party
* Halloween freak show

Montreal producer/DJ Jacques Greene plays a rare live set at an early party at Ausgang Plaza, with support from Kris Guilty b2b Gene Tellem. 6524 St-Hubert, 7 p.m., $20

Sim Chek is the new tape/digital release by Montreal band Dylan, happening at la Sotterenea with openers Dead Soft and the Martinis. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10

Tonight’s Halloween party at Club Pelicano, Bad Witch Night, is hosted by DJ Gayance, a self-described “girlboss with a passion for global sounds … [who] loves to make people discover new music.” 1076 Bleury, 10 p.m., price unlisted

The final edition of Frankie Teardrop’s queer dance party LIP is going down at Katacombes, which sadly just announced its imminent closure, so think of this as a double opportunity to experience a party vibe that will soon be no more. The theme of the Halloween party is Video Game Rave, à la ’80s and ’90s. 1635 St-Laurent, 11 p.m., $5 before midnight/$10 

The Moonshine crew hosts its annual “Halloween freak show,” with DJs Leonce from Atlanta and Ushka from NYC joining locals M.Bootyspoon, Ponsolo, Nana Zen and Akantu to spin some Afro electro, deep house, club, baile, coupé décalé and more. Adding to the ambiance will be visuals. Secret  location, 11 p.m., $15 before midnight/$20 12–1 a.m./$25 1–6 a.m.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.