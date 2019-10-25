Friday, October 25

It’s day two of Montreal’s second annual Raw Wine Fair, an opportunity to taste world-class natural and organic wines. The event is happening at Salon Richmond 1861 in the old St. Joseph Church. 550 Richmond, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., $70

There are only two performances of Fidelio (tonight and Sunday), a joint effort between the Opéra de Montréal and Orchestre Métropolitain to mark Beethoven’s 250th birthday, and tickets aren’t cheap — but they’re still available, and the prestigious production is well worth a mention for those if you who are into that kind of thing. 1600 St-Urbain, 7:30 p.m., $126–$500

Check out the third to last PWYC performance of Indra’s Web at the National Theatre School, an original production by the graduation class from the prestigious institution, two years in the making. There are two more performances on Saturday. See more details here. Monument National (1182 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., PWYC

South African producer/DJ Black Coffee plays Dstrkt at New City Gas with DJ Angelo, Ameer Brooks and Pascal Daze. 950 Ottawa, 10 p.m., $25

If you’re looking for a novel way to celebrate Halloween tonight, the worst movie of all time, The Room, is screening at Cinéma du Parc, and fans are invited to dress up as their favourite characters (or do something “outside of the box”) for a chance to win prizes. 3575 Parc, 11 p.m., $16.50

