Friday, October 18th

* Corridor album launch * Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts event * The Lookout EP launch * Persephone Productions’ Blue Stockings * The Constant Supervision EP launch * Soundshaper and Patti Schmidt play Salon Daomé

To celebrate the launch of their new album Junior, Montreal art-rock band Corridor play a short set at Plateau record shop Aux 33 Tours. 1373 Mont-Royal E., 6:30–7 p.m., free

In what’s being billed as a comedy/storytelling/Q&A/meet ‘n’ greet event, WWE hall of famer Jake the Snake Roberts will entertain nostalgic wrestling fans at Foufs, as will “wrestling tribute band” Wrestlemaniaks, comic Walter J. Lyng and host the Green Phantom. 87 Ste-Catherine E., show 8 p.m. (meet ‘n’ greet 6 p.m., included), $25

Turbo Haüs is the spot where Montreal punk quartet the Lookout will be launching their third EP, with esteemed openers the Bottle. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $5

Montreal indie rockers the Constant Supervision launch their new EP Melting Like Tigers at Quai des Brumes with openers HotKid (from Toronto) and Jon Cohen Ex (playing solo). 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12/PWYC

Montreal theatre company Persephone Productions presents Blue Stockings, a tale of four British women fighting for the right to higher education in the late 19th century, parallel to the larger women’s suffrage movement. The play, written by Jessica Swale and directed by Gabrielle Soskin, promises to be witty Studio Jean Valcourt (4750 Henri-Julien), 8 p.m., $30/$20 students/QDF members

Move to the rarefied beats of Montreal producers Soundshaper and Patti Schmidt, playing Salon Daomé tonight. 4465 S-Laurent, 10 p.m., $9 (free before midnight if you confirm attendance before 8:30 p.m.)

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.