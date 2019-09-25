Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Li'l Andy plays La Sala Rossa tonight (POP Montreal)

to-do list

Wednesday, September 25

by CultMTL

* POP Montreal begins!
* VIVA! Art Action festival
* The Walrus Talks Energy
* Sean Michaels’ The Wagers book launch

The 18th edition of POP Montreal begins today and runs through Sunday, taking over local event spaces with loads of shows, art exhibitions, films, panels and more. Read our interview with Li’l Andy, check out our picks for tonight’s shows here and here, and see our Film POP highlights here. Opening party details are here.

The seventh annual VIVA! Art Action festival kicks off today, presenting nightly live performances, open studios, interventions in public spaces near the Atelier Jean Brillant headquarters as well as conferences and workshops. 661 Rose-de-Lima, dinner at 5:30 p.m., $7–$10, performances at 8 p.m., free

Phi Centre hosts The Walrus Talks Energy, a conversation about building a Canadian approach to energy transition. 407 St-Pierre, 7 p.m., $20/$12 students & seniors

If you’re due for some grocery shopping and down for a book launch, this is one fortuitous twofer: award-winning Montreal author Sean Michaels launches his new book The Wagers at Mile End’s Supermarché PA, with a reading at the store followed by a signing across the street at the Emerald. 5242 Parc, 8–11 p.m.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.