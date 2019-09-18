Wednesday, September 18

Because bilingual comedy shows are so hot right now, get to la Vitrola for Bonjour, Hi, hosted by stand-up comic and podcaster Thomas Leblanc. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12/$15

The third annual Montreal Feminist Film Festival promises “afrofemiist, queer, trans, inclusive, funny, moving, unique, crative and high-quality gems” of the cinematic variety, tonight throuhg Sept. 22. Tonight’s launch party will be followed by a screening of Danika Vermette’s short film Mêlée à trois and Lina Chapman’s Eighty and Counting. Check out the full program here.

The Red Bull Music Festival returns to Montreal for a second edition, with four nights of shows featuring largely local talent, among them Marie Davidson’s Save the Last Dance for Me (she’s wrapping up her Working Class Woman tour), Hubert Lenoir’s “Night School” show and a live iteration of the Moonshine parties with a full band. Tonight’s event, at Ausgang Plaza, is En Ligne, with Kris the $pirit; from the Posterz, Paper Boyz Squad ringleader KGoon, Honduran-born reggaeton/pop singer Isabella Lovestory, Montreal singer Zeina and local rapper DARY. 6524 St-Hubert, 8 p.m., $10

British indie pop stars Bastille bring their Doom Days tour to MTelus. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $45 advance (more at the door)

Nineties shoegaze elderstatesmen Ride play Théâtre Fairmount tonight with openers Spirit of the Beehive. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $35

