Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Ride

to-do list

Wednesday, September 18

by CultMTL

* Bonjour, Hi comedy show at la Vitrola
* Montreal Feminist Film Festival
* Red Bull Music Festival
* Bastille play MTelus
* Ride play Théâtre Fairmount

Because bilingual comedy shows are so hot right now, get to la Vitrola for Bonjour, Hi, hosted by stand-up comic and podcaster Thomas Leblanc. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12/$15

The third annual Montreal Feminist Film Festival promises “afrofemiist, queer, trans, inclusive, funny, moving, unique, crative and high-quality gems” of the cinematic variety, tonight throuhg Sept. 22. Tonight’s launch party will be followed by a screening of Danika Vermette’s short film Mêlée à trois and Lina Chapman’s Eighty and Counting. Check out the full program here

The Red Bull Music Festival returns to Montreal for a second edition, with four nights of shows featuring largely local talent, among them Marie Davidson’s Save the Last Dance for Me (she’s wrapping up her Working Class Woman tour), Hubert Lenoir’s “Night School” show and a live iteration of the Moonshine parties with a full band. Tonight’s event, at Ausgang Plaza, is En Ligne, with Kris the $pirit; from the Posterz, Paper Boyz Squad ringleader KGoon, Honduran-born reggaeton/pop singer Isabella Lovestory, Montreal singer Zeina and local rapper DARY. 6524 St-Hubert, 8 p.m., $10

British indie pop stars Bastille bring their Doom Days tour to  MTelus. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $45 advance (more at the door)

Nineties shoegaze elderstatesmen Ride play Théâtre Fairmount tonight with openers Spirit of the Beehive. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $35

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.