Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

ARTCH - Art contemporain émergent

to-do list

Wednesday, September 11

by CultMTL

* Comic-Book Making workshops
* Galerie Simon Blais vernissages
* ARTCH launch
* Backyard Sessions concert

Check out the first of four Comic-Book Making workshops, a crash course (open to illustrators of all levels) where Payton Surrette will teach how to format panels and pages to create different moods, how to print and bind books and many other comic-drawing and comic-making techniques. Students will be in complete control of their content and will walk away with a completed comic book. 5585 Parc, 7–9 p.m., $200 for four classes

Galerie Simon Blais hosts a double vernissage this evening, launching the first solo exhibition of painter Isabelle Guimond, La compétition des bonnes nouvelles, and Être convaincant, a posthumous exhibition by painter Mathieu Lefèvre, who died at the age of 30 in 2011. 5420 St-Laurent #100, 6–8 p.m., free

In other vernissage news, Art Souterrain and Carrefour jeunesse-emploi Montréal Centre-Ville are launching ARTCH, an open-air exhibition of work by 23 emerging artists, with cocktails and music by renowned local DJ and music scenester Mr. Touré. Dorchester Square (2903 Peel), 6–10 p.m., free

Hot Tramp Management co-hosts KickDrum’s Backyard Sessions concert at Dépanneur Café tonight, featuring local acts the Leanover, Laura Gray and Nora Toutain. 6-8:30 p.m., $5/$10 suggested donation

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.