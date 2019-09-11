Wednesday, September 11

Check out the first of four Comic-Book Making workshops, a crash course (open to illustrators of all levels) where Payton Surrette will teach how to format panels and pages to create different moods, how to print and bind books and many other comic-drawing and comic-making techniques. Students will be in complete control of their content and will walk away with a completed comic book. 5585 Parc, 7–9 p.m., $200 for four classes

Galerie Simon Blais hosts a double vernissage this evening, launching the first solo exhibition of painter Isabelle Guimond, La compétition des bonnes nouvelles, and Être convaincant, a posthumous exhibition by painter Mathieu Lefèvre, who died at the age of 30 in 2011. 5420 St-Laurent #100, 6–8 p.m., free

In other vernissage news, Art Souterrain and Carrefour jeunesse-emploi Montréal Centre-Ville are launching ARTCH, an open-air exhibition of work by 23 emerging artists, with cocktails and music by renowned local DJ and music scenester Mr. Touré. Dorchester Square (2903 Peel), 6–10 p.m., free

Hot Tramp Management co-hosts KickDrum’s Backyard Sessions concert at Dépanneur Café tonight, featuring local acts the Leanover, Laura Gray and Nora Toutain. 6-8:30 p.m., $5/$10 suggested donation

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.