Tuesday, September 3

This Light Never Goes Out: Political Cartoons by Jim Carrey

Le Burger Week is on through Saturday, Sept. 7, challenging dozens of local restaurants to concoct novelty combos of buns, protein and a mad dash of toppings. If you like your burgers anything but basic, this is your time to shine, and to vote for your faves. Check out the list of participants here.

Jim Carrey’s editorial cartoon exhibition This Light Never Goes Out gets an extra week at Phi Centre, offering a few more days to see the actor/comedian’s powerful political commentary. 407 St-Pierre, 10 a.m.–9 p.m., $12.40

A restored version of Dario Argento’s giallo classic Deep Red, with music by Golbin (who also scored Argento’s 1977 stone-cold classic Suspiria), is screening at the Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent, doors 8 p.m., screening 8:30 p.m., price unlisted

Petit Campus hosts the Kalmunity collective’s acclaimed improvised combo of R&B, hip hop, Afrobeat, funk, reggae, soul and jazz (57 Prince-Arthur E., 1st floor, doors 9 p.m., $10) while the Mardis Rétro DJ night goes totally ’80s care of DJ Vegan Créton (2nd floor, doors 8:30 p.m., $8 before 11 p.m./$10).

Tap into local jazz via the Alex Bellegarde Trio, playing Dièse Onze with guest saxophonist Roberto Murray. 4115-A St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

If you haven’t seen Jennie Livingston’s 1991 vogue ball doc Paris Is Burning on the big screen, don’t pass up this opportunity: a 4K restoration of the film is screening at Cinéma Moderne, care of the Massimadi Film Fest and Film POP. 5150 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $11.50