TUESDAY, September 24

This year’s edition of the Montreal International Black Film Festival — which begins today and runs through Sept. 29 — brings in special guest actors Isaach de Bankolé and Jimmy Jean-Louis as well as two of the stars of the Central Park Five Netflix series When They See Us. There will also be workshops, shorts programs and screenings of fiction films and documentaries. The festival kicks off with Harriet, Kasi Lemmons’ film about Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery starring Cynthia Erivo, Joe Alwyn, Janelle Monae and more. Cinéma Imperial (1432 Bleury), 7 p.m., $25

Presented in conjunction with the Canadian Centre for Architecture’s ongoing exhibition Rough Cuts and Outtakes, URSA presents a screening of artist Gordon Matta-Clark’s 1972 film FOOD, chronicling a day in the life of an artist-run NYC restaurant called FOOD. The exhibition’s curator, Hila Peleg, will be leading a Q&A after the screening. 5589 Parc, 7–11 p.m., $27.54 (includes dinner)

The 30th anniversary production of Vittorio Rossi’s play The Chain — an immigrant working class version of Succession, pretty much — is on at Moyse Hall through Oct. 6. 853 Sherbrooke W., 7:30 p.m., $45/$56

Virginia to Vegas — aka up-and-coming Toronto indie pop artist Derik Baker — plays an all ages show at le Ministère with opener Flara K. 4521 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.