Tuesday, September 17

* Danse Mutante at Agora de la Danse
* Bouchard, Chivers and Richardson vernissages at Arsenal
* FASA’s Banner Making Workshop at Art Hives
* Bailen plays Bar le Ritz

Contemporary art gallery Arsenal hosts a triple vernissage, launching exhibitions of new work by Jean-François Bouchard, Mat Chivers and Tasman Richardson. 2020 William, 6–9 p.m., free

Tonight through Sept. 21, Agora de la Danse hosts the four-part Danse Mutante series, a world tour in four dance creations on three continents. Note that you can meet the artists after the Sept. 18 performance. For mature audiences. Edifice Wilder (1435 Bleury), 7 p.m. (12 p.m. on Sept. 11), $22/$28, $29/$35

FASA Concordia and Art Hives invite the public to participate in the creation of a banner about climate change, to be hung in the university’s EV building ahead of the Sept. 27 climate march. 1515 Ste-Catherine W. #779, 6–9 p.m.

Dig the three-part harmonies and classic-style songcraft of NYC sibling trio Bailen at Bar le Ritz tonight with opener Hailey Knox. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $18.50

