Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Naya Ali

to-do list

Thursday, September 5

by CultMTL

* OUMF
* La Rentrée au Belgo
* Keep MTL Weird’s Storytellers: Away
* Florafone label launch at Resonance
* Camouflage at Newspeak

In the UQAM Ghetto, the ninth annual OUMF kicks off the school year with a block party curated by the team behind November’s M for Montreal music festival. This year’s edition features music acts including Brown Family, OGB and Naya Ali tonight, an ÎleSoniq dance party on Friday and Loud, Imposs, Ragers and Shash’U on Saturday, with loads of other activities including street arts and gaming. From Ste-Catherine to Sherbrooke, Sanguinet to Berri, 4–11 p.m., free

The multiple galleries inside the Belgo Building downtown are banding together for La Rentrée au Belgo, an open house party featuring vernissages (including a new exhibition by Margot Klingender, who we interviewed here) and ongoing exhibitions, live performances, workshops and more. 372 Ste-Catherine W. (2nd and 3rd floors), 5 p.m., free

Keep MTL Weird presents Storytellers: Away, an event at Diving Bell Social Club uniting four acts playing a range of live music, an art exhibition and live photography. 3956 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

Mile End café and jazz space Resonance hosts the launch of a record label called Florafone. 5175 Parc, 9 p.m., price unlisted

A new Thursday weekly is starting at Newspeak : Camouflage, with Ghetto Birds, Hools and Bruno Berdnikoff. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $5