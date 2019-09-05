Thursday, September 5

* OUMF * La Rentrée au Belgo * Keep MTL Weird’s Storytellers: Away * Florafone label launch at Resonance * Camouflage at Newspeak

In the UQAM Ghetto, the ninth annual OUMF kicks off the school year with a block party curated by the team behind November’s M for Montreal music festival. This year’s edition features music acts including Brown Family, OGB and Naya Ali tonight, an ÎleSoniq dance party on Friday and Loud, Imposs, Ragers and Shash’U on Saturday, with loads of other activities including street arts and gaming. From Ste-Catherine to Sherbrooke, Sanguinet to Berri, 4–11 p.m., free

The multiple galleries inside the Belgo Building downtown are banding together for La Rentrée au Belgo, an open house party featuring vernissages (including a new exhibition by Margot Klingender, who we interviewed here) and ongoing exhibitions, live performances, workshops and more. 372 Ste-Catherine W. (2nd and 3rd floors), 5 p.m., free

Keep MTL Weird presents Storytellers: Away, an event at Diving Bell Social Club uniting four acts playing a range of live music, an art exhibition and live photography. 3956 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

Mile End café and jazz space Resonance hosts the launch of a record label called Florafone. 5175 Parc, 9 p.m., price unlisted

A new Thursday weekly is starting at Newspeak : Camouflage, with Ghetto Birds, Hools and Bruno Berdnikoff. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $5