Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Joiri Minaya (part of Resisting Paradise at Fonderie Darling)

to-do list

Thursday, September 19

by CultMTL

* Archipel des invisibles vernissage at Fonderie Darling
* Green haüs closing party
* Visiting Scholar Seminar: Martina Hrabová at the CCA
* Sketch Republic’s Empowerment show at Ladyfest
* Thrust Thursdays at La Sotterenea

As part of its focus on Latin American art this fall, Fonderie Darling is launching a dualexhibition of work by two of the Old Montreal gallery’s former residents, Javier González Pesce and Marina Reyes Franco. The vernissage event also promises the launch of a  special issue of Berlin magazine Arts of the Working Class (“The Americas”), an open-studio look at work by current residents, a DJ and bar. 745 Ottawa 6:15–11 p.m., free

Hip hop/soul/funk/reggae band Clay and Friends are playing the closing party for north-central summertime event spot Green Haüs, with more music from DJs Walla P and Dr. MaD as well as Kilo Jules. Shuttle buses between Green Haüs and its Mile Ex equivalent Aire Commune will be running between 7 and 10 p.m. Esplanade & Louvain, 5–11 p.m., free

The Canadian Centre for Architecture hosts a Visiting Scholar Seminar with art historian Martina Hrabova, presenting a “broad international network of the avant-garde” via photos from le Corbusier’s atelier in Paris in the 1930s. 1920 Baile, 6:30 p.m., free

Women in Comedy Montreal present the fifth annual edition of Ladyfest. Tonight’s opening event is a show called Empowerment by Sketch Republic. Montreal Improv (3697 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $8/$6 students

If you feel like dancing to various permutations of house, techno and electro, Frankie Teardrop and Regularfantasy have you covered at Thrust Thursdays. La Sotterenea (4848 St-Laurent), 11 p.m., $5 before midnight/$10/PWYC

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.