Thursday, September 19

As part of its focus on Latin American art this fall, Fonderie Darling is launching a dualexhibition of work by two of the Old Montreal gallery’s former residents, Javier González Pesce and Marina Reyes Franco. The vernissage event also promises the launch of a special issue of Berlin magazine Arts of the Working Class (“The Americas”), an open-studio look at work by current residents, a DJ and bar. 745 Ottawa 6:15–11 p.m., free

Hip hop/soul/funk/reggae band Clay and Friends are playing the closing party for north-central summertime event spot Green Haüs, with more music from DJs Walla P and Dr. MaD as well as Kilo Jules. Shuttle buses between Green Haüs and its Mile Ex equivalent Aire Commune will be running between 7 and 10 p.m. Esplanade & Louvain, 5–11 p.m., free

The Canadian Centre for Architecture hosts a Visiting Scholar Seminar with art historian Martina Hrabova, presenting a “broad international network of the avant-garde” via photos from le Corbusier’s atelier in Paris in the 1930s. 1920 Baile, 6:30 p.m., free

Women in Comedy Montreal present the fifth annual edition of Ladyfest. Tonight’s opening event is a show called Empowerment by Sketch Republic. Montreal Improv (3697 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $8/$6 students

If you feel like dancing to various permutations of house, techno and electro, Frankie Teardrop and Regularfantasy have you covered at Thrust Thursdays. La Sotterenea (4848 St-Laurent), 11 p.m., $5 before midnight/$10/PWYC

