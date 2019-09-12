Thursday, September 12

If you’ve never been to or heard of Bulma Bar, there are a few superficial reasons to be skeptical about the place — their “Asian tapas” descriptor, the way they say they’re in “the Old Port” when they’re actually in Old Montreal, a mention on MTL Blog (not their fault, mind you) — but can you argue with $1 dumplings? 686 Notre-Dame W., 5–8 p.m.

Check out the vernissage for Adam Basanta’s Landscape Past Future – A Brief History of Cultural Production Part 1, which will be continuing at Ellephant gallery until Oct. 12. 1201 St-Dominique, 5 p.m.

The McCord Museum hosts a hands-on photography event to accompany their ongoing exhibition Le projet Polaroid – Art et technologie. At Montréal en Polaroid, you can take photos and turn them into works of art with Montreal artist Narcisse Esfahani and use different Polaroid devices including Polaroid Eyewear, which definitely sounds like a spy gadget. 690 Sherbrooke W., 5–9 p.m., $16/$20/$24 including a drink (and with a new McCord membership)

Canada’s federal election campaign officially started yesterday (and will conclude in a mercifully short 40 days, on Oct. 21), but the great U.S. shitshow has already been going for some time — and that election is over a year away! The third debate between Democratic candidates will be screened at Brutopia Pub tonight in an event organized by Democrats Abroad. 1219 Crescent, 8 p.m., free

Triangle Festival features a series of shows (representing a range of genres, namely hip hop, psych rock, punk, electro and folk) at an axis of venues situated virtually side by side on St-Denis. The fest kicks off tonight with Catboot and Vincent Biliwald at Quai des Brumes, UUBBUURRUU, Fox Face and Orchids at l’Escogriffe and an afterparty at Pow-Wow with DJ Jokeage, J.u.D. and Dreamcstle. See the details here.

