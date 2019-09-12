Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Bulma Bar

to-do list

Thursday, September 12

by CultMTL

* $1 dumplings at Bulma Bar
* Adam Basanta vernissage
* The Polaroid Project
* Demogratic debate at Brutopia
* Triangle Festival

If you’ve never been to or heard of Bulma Bar, there are a few superficial reasons to be skeptical about the place — their “Asian tapas” descriptor, the way they say they’re in “the Old Port” when they’re actually in Old Montreal, a mention on MTL Blog (not their fault, mind you) — but can you argue with $1 dumplings? 686 Notre-Dame W., 5–8 p.m.

Check out the vernissage for Adam Basanta’s Landscape Past Future – A Brief History of Cultural Production Part 1, which will be continuing at Ellephant gallery until Oct. 12. 1201 St-Dominique, 5 p.m.

The McCord Museum hosts a hands-on photography event to accompany their ongoing exhibition Le projet Polaroid – Art et technologie. At Montréal en Polaroid, you can take photos and turn them into works of art with Montreal artist Narcisse Esfahani and use different Polaroid devices including Polaroid Eyewear, which definitely sounds like a spy gadget. 690 Sherbrooke W., 5–9 p.m., $16/$20/$24 including a drink (and with a new McCord membership)

Canada’s federal election campaign officially started yesterday (and will conclude in a mercifully short 40 days, on Oct. 21), but the great U.S. shitshow has already been going for some time — and that election is over a year away! The third debate between Democratic candidates will be screened at Brutopia Pub tonight in an event organized by Democrats Abroad. 1219 Crescent, 8 p.m., free

Triangle Festival features a series of shows (representing a range of genres, namely hip hop, psych rock, punk, electro and folk) at an axis of venues situated virtually side by side on St-Denis. The fest kicks off tonight with Catboot and Vincent Biliwald at Quai des Brumes, UUBBUURRUU, Fox Face and Orchids at l’Escogriffe and an afterparty at Pow-Wow with DJ Jokeage, J.u.D. and Dreamcstle. See the details here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.