Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Mary Kay Place on the set of New York New York

Sunday, September 8

* Free yoga class at Parc Jean-Drapeau
* Piknic Électronik with DJs Ben Klock, Madam X & more
* The Pianist of Willesden Lane begins at the Segal Centre
* Théâtre Outremont screens Martin Scorsese’s 1977 film New York New York
* Vampire weekend plays MTelus

Parc Jean-Drapeau and POP Spirit present a free outdoor yoga class, conducted in Espace 67’s main concourse (near the natural agora and the Calder sculpture), offering a panoramic view of downtown.67 Chemin MacDonald, 10:30–11:30 a.m., free

Also at Parc Jean-Drapeau, one of the last editions of Piknic Électronik for the season (it wraps on Sept. 29) lights up the island with German DJ Ben Klock, the U.K.’s Madam X as well as locals including CMD, Steinjah and Lock0ut. Plaine des Jeux, 2–9:30 p.m., $18.70

Mona Golabek and Lee Cohen’s book The Children of Willesden Lane, the true story of young Jewish musical prodigy Lisa Jura, was adapted and directed by Hershey Felder for the musical production The Pianist of Willesden Lane, on today through Sept. 29 at the Segal Centre. Sylvan Adams Theatre (5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine), 1:30 p.m., $67/students or under 30 $30/seniors $64

Despite having been made smack in the middle of one of his classic periods, Martin Scorsese’s 1977 film New York New York isn’t super fondly remembered but still stands up as an interesting curiosity. Théâtre Outremont is screening the film (co-starring Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli) today to close their Films de Notre Vie series. 1248 Bernard, 4 p.m., $10

Indie pop bros Vampire Weekend return to Montreal on their Father of the Bride tour, playing MTelus with opener Christone Kingfish Ingram. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $72.70

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.