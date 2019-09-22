Who we are...

to-do list

Sunday, September 22

by CultMTL

* Pam Ann Returns at le National
* Synth Arcade Sundays
* Piknic Électronik
* Mordecai Richler’s Mile End at Cinéma Moderne

Synth nerds take note that Synth Arcade Sundays invites the public to enter the Synth Palace and try out “20 of the most classic vintage synths.” 3972 St-Laurent, 1–6 p.m., $10

Respected German DJ/producer Ellen Allien plays  Piknic Électronik today alongside New Jersey electronic producer Flamingosis and locals Due Diligence, Dead Horse Beats, Artbeat Montreal and more. Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Plaine des Jeux, 2–10 p.m., $18.70

In conjunction with the Mile End Memories group, Cinéma Moderne presents a bilingual tour of Mordecai Richler’s Mile End, followed by a screening of the 1976 adaptation of one of his most famous novels, The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz (in English with French subtitles). 5150 St-Laurent, tour 5 p.m., film 6:45 p.m., $20 for both

Tonight at le National, take in the barbed wit of a “perfectly inappropriate in every way” air hostess in Pam Ann Returns, a live theatre/comedy happening in Montreal for one night only. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $59, 18+

