Sunday, September 22

Synth nerds take note that Synth Arcade Sundays invites the public to enter the Synth Palace and try out “20 of the most classic vintage synths.” 3972 St-Laurent, 1–6 p.m., $10

Respected German DJ/producer Ellen Allien plays Piknic Électronik today alongside New Jersey electronic producer Flamingosis and locals Due Diligence, Dead Horse Beats, Artbeat Montreal and more. Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Plaine des Jeux, 2–10 p.m., $18.70

In conjunction with the Mile End Memories group, Cinéma Moderne presents a bilingual tour of Mordecai Richler’s Mile End, followed by a screening of the 1976 adaptation of one of his most famous novels, The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz (in English with French subtitles). 5150 St-Laurent, tour 5 p.m., film 6:45 p.m., $20 for both

Tonight at le National, take in the barbed wit of a “perfectly inappropriate in every way” air hostess in Pam Ann Returns, a live theatre/comedy happening in Montreal for one night only. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $59, 18+

