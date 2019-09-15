Sunday, September 15

Designers de la Grover — ie. a group of 17 artists, creators and craftspeople with studios in the same East End-ish building — have been hosting an open house market since Thursday, and today is the final day to check it out. 2065 Parthenais, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., free entry

As a final accompanying event to the ongoing Yoko Ono workshop at Fondation Phi pour l’art contemporain (The World Is Full of Everything It Needs), artist Karen Elaine Spencer hosts a “happening” — a hands-on art/performance activity involving grapefruits, postcards and instructions left by previous participants in the workshop series. 465 St-Jean, 1–5 p.m., free

Vinyl Caravan is hosting a pop-up record market at St-Henri’s Bar de Courcelle, with five DJs playing for the duration of the sale. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 1–6 p.m., free entry

It’s the third and final edition of Worldwild Soundsystem’s Roots Sunday events on the Université de Montréal campus, promising a day of cumbia, roots reggae, dub and more. 6700 Durocher, 2–8 p.m., free/by donation

It’s the second to last weekend of Piknic Electronik’s afternoon/evening dance parties at Parc Jean-Drapeau, and this edition has Spanish DJ Blond:sh and locals softcoresoft, among others. Plaine des Jeux, 2–9 p.m., $18.70

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.



