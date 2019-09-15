Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Blond:sh

to-do list

Sunday, September 15

by CultMTL

* Designers de la Grover’s Open House Market
* Happening: park, sing, seed, send
* Vinyl Caravan pop-up Record Market
* Roots Sunday
* Piknic Electronik

Designers de la Grover — ie. a group of 17 artists, creators and craftspeople with studios in the same East End-ish building — have been hosting an open house market since Thursday, and today is the final day to check it out. 2065 Parthenais, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., free entry

As a final accompanying event to the ongoing Yoko Ono workshop at Fondation Phi pour l’art contemporain (The World Is Full of Everything It Needs), artist Karen Elaine Spencer hosts a “happening” — a hands-on art/performance activity involving grapefruits, postcards and instructions left by previous participants in the workshop series. 465 St-Jean, 1–5 p.m., free

Vinyl Caravan is hosting a pop-up record market at St-Henri’s Bar de Courcelle, with five DJs playing for the duration of the sale. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 1–6 p.m., free entry

It’s the third and final edition of Worldwild Soundsystem’s Roots Sunday events on the Université de Montréal campus, promising a day of cumbia, roots reggae, dub and more. 6700 Durocher, 2–8 p.m., free/by donation

It’s the second to last weekend of Piknic Electronik’s afternoon/evening dance parties at Parc Jean-Drapeau, and this edition has Spanish DJ Blond:sh and locals softcoresoft, among others. Plaine des Jeux, 2–9 p.m., $18.70

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.