PREMIERE: “Hide Your Love” by Caveboy

Last week we reported that Montreal band Caveboy were teasing their new single to fans with a fun interactive Instagram game inspired by escape rooms. Well, a day ahead of the single’s official release (Sept. 4), here it is.

“‘Hide Your Love’ at its core is about the desire for connection — being in love with someone who’s in love with their phone, in love with their social media self,” the band says. “Wanting to connect with a person who’s forgotten how to be present, lost in technology and their online status, illuminating loneliness and desire.”

Written by the trio — Michelle Bensimon, Isabelle Banos and Lana Cooney — and produced by Derek Hoffman, “Hide Your Love” is another electro-pop earworm from a band that specializes in addictive pop melodies. Have a listen: