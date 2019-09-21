Who we are...

Lauryn Hill

to-do list

Saturday, September 21

by CultMTL

* Lauryn Hill plays Place Bell
* NVA Equinox 2019
* Boiler Room x Piknic Électronik
* 5333 Casgrain open house
* Moonshine at the Red Bull Music Festival

It’s the second and final day of an art-studio open house at 5333 Casgrain, where painters, illustrators, textiles and ceramics designers, chocolatiers, bakers, jewellery-makers, vintage clothing retailers and even a barber will be inviting the public into their creative hubs. See more details here. 5333 Casgrain, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Boiler Room co-hosts today’s special edition of Piknic Électronik, featuring longtime NYC DJ, producer and party promoter Joe Claussell, Detroit’s Marcellus Pittman (3 Chairs) and Toronto-based musician/producer Korea Town Acid. Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau, 2–10 p.m., $18.70

While the regular monthly Moonshine party went down last weekend, the Red Bull Music Festival presents a special live edition tonight, with performances by L.A. singer/violinist Sudan Archives, ahead of her forthcoming Stones Throw Records release later this year on, as well as local singer-songwriter turned rapper Qi Yama in his first-ever performance. Nairobi DJ Coco Em will join resident DJs Bonbon Kojak and Pierre Kwenders. Le Monstère (1439 Ste-Catherine W.), 8 p.m., $15

Up in Laval, as part of the inaugural edition of hip hop and digital arts festival LVL UP, Ms. Lauryn Hill plays Place Bell with opener Eric B. & Rakim. 1950 Claude-Gagné, 8 p.m., $51.25$130.25 (five price points)

The music division of Mile Ex art space NVA presents its annual all-night party Equinox, with DJs from Berlin and Sao Paulo joining the local LIP crew (ie. Frankie Teardrop & friends). (For those of you who aren’t night owls, there are NVA Equinox talks about contemporary queer nightlife in Berlin and queer Brazilian techno underground happening in the afternoon.) Studio Notre-Dame (500 Alphonse D. Roy), 10 p.m., $20/$25

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.