Saturday, September 14

Catch the double vernissage for exhibitions by Adad Hannah and Meryl McMaster at Pierre François Ouellete Art Contemporain. 963 Rachel E., 3–6 p.m., free

It’s day two of the 17th annual Montreal Art Tattoo show at Windsor Station, a gathering of 200 tattoo artists and hundreds of tattoo enthusiasts. 1160 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 12 p.m.–12 a.m., $20 day ticket

Dears singer and solo singer-songwriter Murray Lightburn is playing two sets tonight at Ursa to prep for his upcoming EU/U.K. tour with Stars and Dan Magnan. 5589 Parc, 7 and 10 p.m., $12

The Philip Glass Ensemble mark their 50th anniversary with a tour presenting a live performance of the contemporary composer’s epic soundtrack KOYAANISQATSI – Life out of Balance. Glass & co. will play the entire piece live alongside a screening of Godfrey Reggio’s experimental film of the same name. Maison Symphonique (1600 St-Urbain), 8 p.m., $138.99

This month’s edition of Moonshine features DJs from London, Manchester and L.A. along with Toronto’s Nino Brown (no stranger to the local scene) and Montreal’s own Bonbon Kojak. Secret location, 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $10 before midnight/$15 midnight to 1 a.m./$20 after 1 a.m.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.