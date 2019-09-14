Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Adad Hannah and Meryl McMaster vernissage

to-do list

Saturday, September 14

by CultMTL

* Adad Hannah and Meryl McMaster vernissage
* Montreal Art Tattoo Show
* Murray Lightburn at Ursa
* Philip Glass Ensemble at Maison Symphonique
* Moonshine

Catch the double vernissage for exhibitions by Adad Hannah and Meryl McMaster at Pierre François Ouellete Art Contemporain. 963 Rachel E., 3–6 p.m., free

It’s day two of the 17th annual Montreal Art Tattoo show at Windsor Station, a gathering of 200 tattoo artists and hundreds of tattoo enthusiasts. 1160 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 12 p.m.–12 a.m., $20 day ticket

Dears singer and solo singer-songwriter Murray Lightburn is playing two sets tonight at Ursa to prep for his upcoming EU/U.K. tour with Stars and Dan Magnan. 5589 Parc, 7 and 10 p.m., $12

The Philip Glass Ensemble mark their 50th anniversary with a tour presenting a live performance of the contemporary composer’s epic soundtrack KOYAANISQATSI – Life out of Balance. Glass & co. will play the entire piece live alongside a screening of Godfrey Reggio’s experimental film of the same name. Maison Symphonique (1600 St-Urbain), 8 p.m., $138.99

This month’s edition of Moonshine features DJs from London, Manchester and L.A. along with Toronto’s Nino Brown (no stranger to the local scene) and Montreal’s own Bonbon Kojak. Secret location, 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $10 before midnight/$15 midnight to 1 a.m./$20 after 1 a.m.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.