PHOTOS: Montreal made history with Friday’s climate march

See the best protest signs we spotted in the midst of a record-breaking manif.

Inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future protests, roughly 500,000 people took to the streets of Montreal between noon and 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, marking the end of the Global Climate Strike.

Greta Thunberg (second from left)

Thunberg herself was in Montreal for what Mayor Valérie Plante stated was the biggest protest the city has ever had, addressing the crowd by the Sir George- Étienne Cartier statue on Parc Avenue and marching downtown with the crowd.

Students and people of all ages attended the event to voice their frustration with inaction of climate change, with their presence and often with clever, pointed, poignant homemade signage. Check out some of the best signs we spotted in the crowd here: