Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Photos by Cindy Lopez

News

PHOTOS: Montreal made history with Friday’s climate march

by CultMTL

See the best protest signs we spotted in the midst of a record-breaking manif.

Inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future protests, roughly 500,000 people took to the streets of Montreal between noon and 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, marking the end of the Global Climate Strike.

Greta Thunberg (second from left)

Thunberg herself was in Montreal for what Mayor Valérie Plante stated was the biggest protest the city has ever had, addressing the crowd by the Sir George- Étienne Cartier statue on Parc Avenue and marching downtown with the crowd.

Students and people of all ages attended the event to voice their frustration with inaction of climate change, with their presence and often with clever, pointed, poignant homemade signage. Check out some of the best signs we spotted in the crowd here:

  • image 221mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 181mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 131mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 261mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 81mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 151mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 121mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 51mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 211mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 1mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 201mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 171mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 251mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 141mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 231mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 91mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 271mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 61mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 191mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 161mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 21mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 71mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 111mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 101mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 41mtlclimatemarch-jpg
  • image 281mtlclimatemarch-jpg