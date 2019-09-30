Monday, September 30

* Street Not Meat at Bar Pamplemousse * Elee Kraljii Gardiner double launch at Drawn & Quarterly * The C.R. Avery: Storm Collective show at BBAM! Gallery * Blanck Mass play Bar le Ritz

Bar Pamplemousse hosts Street Not Meat, a vegetarian dining experience with food by le Diplomate’s Aaron Languille and natural wines by Maison Bole. A tasting menu and à la carte options are available. 1579 St-Laurent, 6 p.m. early dinner/9 p.m. “party time” $45/$55

Montreal author Melissa Bull hosts the launch of Vancouver-based writer’s Elee Kraljii Gardiner’s poetry book Trauma Head and the anthology Against Death: 35 Essays on Living, with bilingual readings by Anita Anand, Françoise Major and Chloé Savoie-Bernard. 176 Bernard, 7–9 p.m.

In the promotion for his third appearance at BBAM Gallery, Vancouver’s CR Avery is described thusly: “Hip Hop blues harmonica carnival barker rapper honky-tonk piano player whiskey-voiced Bukowski barfly kind of scratches the tip of what he does” — ie. not your average Monday night. 808 Atwater, 8–10 p.m., $10/PWYC

From Edinburgh, Scotland, experimental electronic noise punk act Blanck Mass play Bar le Ritz, with openers Helm and Steve Hauschildt. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $16/$20

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.