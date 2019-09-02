Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Troy Stark

to-do list

Monday, September 2

by CultMTL

* John Jacob Magistery at Turbo Haüs
* Her Smell screening at Cinéma Moderne
* The World’s Smallest Open Mic at Hurley’s Pub
* Piknic Electronik
* Café Dei Campi’s Vegan BBQ

The final edition of Piknic Electronik in an epic weekend for the usually-weekly outdoor dance party series — there’ve been four Piknic events since Friday, in collaboration with the MEG music fest — brings French acts Bon Entendeur and Bellaire Music to the main stage alongside locals Robert Robert, Vilify and Dr Love as well as the U.K.’s Djrum. Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau, 2–10 p.m., $18.50

Rosemont’s Café Dei Campi hosts their fourth annual (rain or shine) Vegan BBQ, serving tacos, veggie lobster rolls, gnocchi with pistachio pesto, ice cream sandwiches and more, with DJ Zac DeCamp. 1360 Rosemont, 4 p.m., cash only

Montreal comic Troy Stark headlines The World’s Smallest Open Mic at Hurley’s Pub featuring at least a half dozen other entertainers including hosts Walter J. Lyng and Vance Michel. 1225 Crescent, 8 p.m., PWYC

After selling out the first show on Friday night, local band John Jacob Magistery play a second intimate set at Turbo Haüs, performing their 2016 album PHANTOM i / Are You Too Sensitive? accompanied by the guest musicians who played on the record (and there were a lot of them). 2040 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $30

Alex Ross Perry’s latest film, Her Smell, stars Elisabeth Moss as a singer in a ’90s grunge band who’s consumed by addiction issues. If you missed its run in theatres earlier this year, it’s screening at Cinéma Moderne tonight. 5150 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $11.50/$13