Monday, September 2

* John Jacob Magistery at Turbo Haüs * Her Smell screening at Cinéma Moderne * The World’s Smallest Open Mic at Hurley’s Pub * Piknic Electronik * Café Dei Campi’s Vegan BBQ

The final edition of Piknic Electronik in an epic weekend for the usually-weekly outdoor dance party series — there’ve been four Piknic events since Friday, in collaboration with the MEG music fest — brings French acts Bon Entendeur and Bellaire Music to the main stage alongside locals Robert Robert, Vilify and Dr Love as well as the U.K.’s Djrum. Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau, 2–10 p.m., $18.50

Rosemont’s Café Dei Campi hosts their fourth annual (rain or shine) Vegan BBQ, serving tacos, veggie lobster rolls, gnocchi with pistachio pesto, ice cream sandwiches and more, with DJ Zac DeCamp. 1360 Rosemont, 4 p.m., cash only

Montreal comic Troy Stark headlines The World’s Smallest Open Mic at Hurley’s Pub featuring at least a half dozen other entertainers including hosts Walter J. Lyng and Vance Michel. 1225 Crescent, 8 p.m., PWYC

After selling out the first show on Friday night, local band John Jacob Magistery play a second intimate set at Turbo Haüs, performing their 2016 album PHANTOM i / Are You Too Sensitive? accompanied by the guest musicians who played on the record (and there were a lot of them). 2040 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $30

Alex Ross Perry’s latest film, Her Smell, stars Elisabeth Moss as a singer in a ’90s grunge band who’s consumed by addiction issues. If you missed its run in theatres earlier this year, it’s screening at Cinéma Moderne tonight. 5150 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $11.50/$13