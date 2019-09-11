Have you ever had a dream that came true?

Maybe you dreamed that you would buy a new car and the next month, you found a great deal. Maybe you dreamed that you would reconnect with an old school classmate and the next day on Facebook—there he was!

But some dreams can lead you to the riches you dream of. In this article, we are going to talk about lucky players who had lottery winning dreams that led them to win big.

The Story of Olga Beno

Take one look at the older Olga holding her huge paper cheque and you would never guess her strategy for winning was to simply dream!

The year was 1989 and the month was May. Ms. Olga Beno had dreamt the numbers and used them in each and every lotto drawing ever since that fateful slumber.

The woman suffers from cancer, unfortunately. She had to sell her home to provide money for her treatments. Now, she can build a home that is ranch-style and features easy accommodations for somebody who is ill.

She stated that she knew the numbers by heart and seeing them on television that evening was not thrilling—she could not see the figures due to poor eyesight! But the next morning, seeing the numbers in the paper, she knew it was her lucky day at last.

She called her sister and stated she may have won. Her sister told her to call back once she found out.

The results turned out to be good, and she was the lucky winner along with one other Canadian. She was happy for the money as she suffers from Stage IV Cancer.

She said she would take her whole family to Disney World as a thanks for the care and concern they’d given her for years.

The Story of Maria Digel

Maria Digel is another woman who dreamed her way to lottery success.

She won a near 7-million-dollar jackpot in the Lotto 649 game. She held onto the same numbers for 30 years, she stated, and played them without fail. Her combo? 7, 11, 12, 13, 35 and 41 – these were the ages of her family when they finally became Canadian citizens decades ago.

Every week whilst buying groceries, Maria buys a lotto ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore. The night before she won the huge prize, she dreamed she’d won a million and split it among the family.

Maria did not need a huge prize payout. She even said, “Wouldn’t $100,000 K be wonderful?” The counter worker informed her that she had won $6 million and she reported feeling numb.

But despite her good fortune, Maria wants to live a simple life. She divided her winnings among family members and stated, “I live a simple life. I don’t need a fancy apartment.”

Closing

Who says dreams can’t come true? These are just two examples of people getting fabulous wins from nothing more than their dreams. Pay attention and pick your numbers with care-it could just be you we write about someday!