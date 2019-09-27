Friday, September 27

As part of projection mapping festival MAPP MTL, which started yesterday and runs through Sunday, MAPP and Moment Factory will light up Mile End’s new skatepark (where POP is also involved in the party, with live bands and a BBQ) and collaborate on an event with the MUTEK electronic music/digital art fest. See the complete programming here.

The George-Etienne Cartier statue on Mount Royal will be the site of the mega Climate March, due to be attended by Greta Thunberg, a stack of politicians and thousands of Montrealers who give a crap about what’s being done — or not being done — to save this planet. Parc & Duluth, 12–4 p.m.

Mile-End-ish outdoor event spot Aire Commune closes shop for another year, wrapping the season with one last shebang featuring Moonshine’s AKAntu, Nate Husser, Charles Cozy and Keywatch. 5705 de Gaspé, 5–9 p.m., free

Among the many POP Montreal events happening tonight, Montreal musician/promoter/DJ Elle Barbara teams up with the festival to host an evening kiki ball at the Rialto called Pop Life. 5723 Parc, 6–9 p.m., $12

Plateau punk/metal venue Turbo Haus celebrates its one-year anniversary with a show featuring venue homies Shards, one of the establishment’s favourite Canadian bands of the moment, Tunic, and the rad-named Jesus Horse, as well as Cult MTL’s own Johnson Cummins on DJ duties. 2040 St-Denis, doors 7 p.m., $10/$15

The Museum of Fine Arts hosts Chiaroscuro Nights, featuring hip hop karaoke and dance battles, music by DJs Gayance and Lis Dalton, food, signature cocktails, beer and wine. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 8 p.m.–12 a.m., $12/$15, free for members

