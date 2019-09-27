Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

to-do list

Friday, September 27

by CultMTL

* Climate March
* MAPP MTL festival
* Aire Commune closing party
* Pop Life
* Turbo Haus one-year anniversary
* Chiaroscuro Nights

As part of projection mapping festival MAPP MTL, which started yesterday and runs through Sunday, MAPP and Moment Factory will light up Mile End’s new skatepark (where POP is also involved in the party, with live bands and a BBQ) and collaborate on an event with the MUTEK electronic music/digital art fest. See the complete programming here.

The George-Etienne Cartier statue on Mount Royal will be the site of the mega Climate March, due to be attended by Greta Thunberg, a stack of politicians and thousands of Montrealers who give a crap about what’s being done — or not being done — to save this planet. Parc & Duluth, 12–4 p.m.

Mile-End-ish outdoor event spot Aire Commune closes shop for another year, wrapping the season with one last shebang featuring Moonshine’s AKAntu, Nate Husser, Charles Cozy and Keywatch. 5705 de Gaspé, 5–9 p.m., free

Among the many POP Montreal events happening tonight, Montreal musician/promoter/DJ Elle Barbara teams up with the festival to host an evening kiki ball at the Rialto called Pop Life. 5723 Parc, 6–9 p.m., $12

(For more POP recommendations, check out highlights piece here, see an interview with Wake Island here and an interview with Ice Cream here.)

Plateau punk/metal venue Turbo Haus celebrates its one-year anniversary with a show featuring venue homies Shards, one of the establishment’s favourite Canadian bands of the moment, Tunic, and the rad-named Jesus Horse, as well as Cult MTL’s own Johnson Cummins on DJ duties. 2040 St-Denis, doors 7 p.m., $10/$15

The Museum of Fine Arts hosts Chiaroscuro Nights, featuring hip hop karaoke and dance battles, music by DJs Gayance and Lis Dalton, food, signature cocktails, beer and wine. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 8 p.m.–12 a.m., $12/$15, free for members

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.