Friday, September 20

* Marie Davidson’s Save the Last Dance for Me * Portraits du Mile End * Jackson Pollock & Montreal Friends * Frankie Cosmos show * CJLO Funding Drive – Big Shiny Tunes Vol. 6 * North by Northwest screening

Marie Davidson caps her career as a purveyor of club music with Save the Last Dance for Me, part of the Red Bull Music Festival. Also on the Davidson-curated bill: Marco Passarani, Depth Charge, Afrodeutsche, Solitary Dancer, Feu St-Antoine and Kara-Lis Coverdale. 1201 St-Laurent, 5 p.m., $20

La Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly hosts the launch of Portraits du Mile End, an illustrated history of the neighbourhood by Montreal graphic artists Michel Hellman and Pascal Girard. 176 Bernard, 6–9 p.m., free

See Jackson Pollock’s painting “Blue Skull Dripping” at Galerie DBC’s launch of Jackson Pollock & Montreal Friends, a new exhibition consisting (aside from that one Pollock piece) of like-minded emerging Montreal artists. 1387 Ste-Catherine E., 6–11 p.m.

NYC indie rockers and Sub Pop signees Frankie Cosmos — led by Greta Kline, who is (incidentally) the child of actors Phoebe Cates and Kevin Kline — are playing l’Astral tonight with openers Lina Tullgren and Locate S,1. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $20/$25

Concordia radio station CJLO hosts a 17-band tribute to Big Shiny Tunes, a yearly event that’s part of its annual FUNdrive. See the line-up and the “’90 norm core” songs to be played here. La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., $10

Whether you’re a longtime movie buff or a total Hitchcock newb, tonight is a good opportunity to catch a classic on the big screen: Cinémathèque Québécoise is screening the British auteur’s 1959 film North by Northwest. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 9 p.m., $11/$10 students & seniors

