Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Kazuya Nagaya

to-do list

Wednesday, August 21

by CultMTL

* NDG Arts Week
* Backyard Sessions
* Witty Wednesday
* MUTEK

This afternoon at 4 p.m., NDG Arts Week launches its pop-up Biergarten in NDG Park (fka Parc Girouard), which will remain on site through Saturday night at 10 p.m., while at 7 p.m. they co-present a performance of The Barber of Seville (sung in the original Italian with texts in English and French) with Opéra dans le parc. Girouard & Sherbrooke, 7 p.m., free

Kickdrum Records’ Backyard Sessions showcases Montreal dreamfolk band Aquarius Dreams, local psych folk act Belle Tower and Montreal-based NYC singer-songwriter Stefani Bondari. 248 Villeneuve W., doors 5:30 p.m., show 6 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

The fourth edition of Witty Wednesday at the Diving Bell Social Club features half a dozen sharp local comics including Amanda McQueen, Daniel Carin and Kate Hammer. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 7:30 p.m., $10

Tonight at the MUTEK festival, producer Tim Hecker and the Konoyo Ensemble play a blend of contemporary electronic music and ancient imperial Japanese gagaku court music at Théâtre Maisonneuve with opener Kazuya Nagaya (260 de Maisonneuve W., 8 p.m., $38), while performance art theatre Studio les 7 Doigts hosts a new performance by American experimental electronic duo Matmos as well as Cree sound artist Chloe Alexandra Thompson with Portland-based multidisciplinary artist Matt Henderson, Montreal electronic musician and digital artist Lucas Paris and YONA, an AI avatar performance by Ash Koosha (2111 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $35).

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.