Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Drab Majesty

to-do list

Wednesday, August 14

by CultMTL

* Hanorah show
* Chez Morrigan’s weekly Poetry Nite
* What Love Can Look Like
* Bishop & Gags comedy night
* Drab Majesty plays Théâtre Fairmount
* Datcha Wednesdays

Montreal rock and soul singer Hanorah plays a free outdoor show in Hochelaga’s Parc Mederic-Martin as part of the Concerts Campbell series. Ontario & du Havre, 7–9 p.m., free

Chez Morrigan’s weekly Poetry Nite co-hosts a special edition with MTL Pride and alt-pride organization Pervers Cité, with Big Sissy and DJ Janette King. 1221 Crescent, 7 p.m., $5

Local experimental musician Mich Cota and Marie Chouinard Company dancer Luigi Luna perform What Love Can Look Like, a dance and music duet taking place at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/no one turned away for lack of funds

Montreal comic Rodney Ramsay headlines and Darren Henwood hosts the 40th edition of Bishop & Gags comedy night, also featuring five others stand-up comics. 52 St-Viateur W., 9 p.m., PWYC

L.A. post-punk/shoegaze/dark waver Drab Majesty returns to Montreal to play Théâtre Fairmount with electronic-oriented openers Xeno & Oaklander and Body of Light. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $17/$20

Expect “forgotten treasures and future classics” from DJs Gayance and Scott C as they take on a Wednesday night “no house, no techno” party at Datcha. 98 Laurier E., 11 p.m., price unlisted (possibly free)