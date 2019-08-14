Wednesday, August 14

* Hanorah show * Chez Morrigan’s weekly Poetry Nite * What Love Can Look Like * Bishop & Gags comedy night * Drab Majesty plays Théâtre Fairmount * Datcha Wednesdays

Montreal rock and soul singer Hanorah plays a free outdoor show in Hochelaga’s Parc Mederic-Martin as part of the Concerts Campbell series. Ontario & du Havre, 7–9 p.m., free

Chez Morrigan’s weekly Poetry Nite co-hosts a special edition with MTL Pride and alt-pride organization Pervers Cité, with Big Sissy and DJ Janette King. 1221 Crescent, 7 p.m., $5

Local experimental musician Mich Cota and Marie Chouinard Company dancer Luigi Luna perform What Love Can Look Like, a dance and music duet taking place at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/no one turned away for lack of funds

Montreal comic Rodney Ramsay headlines and Darren Henwood hosts the 40th edition of Bishop & Gags comedy night, also featuring five others stand-up comics. 52 St-Viateur W., 9 p.m., PWYC

L.A. post-punk/shoegaze/dark waver Drab Majesty returns to Montreal to play Théâtre Fairmount with electronic-oriented openers Xeno & Oaklander and Body of Light. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $17/$20

Expect “forgotten treasures and future classics” from DJs Gayance and Scott C as they take on a Wednesday night “no house, no techno” party at Datcha. 98 Laurier E., 11 p.m., price unlisted (possibly free)