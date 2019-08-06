Tuesday, August 6

As part of the Zone Homa festival, two dance performances are scheduled for Maison de Culture de Maisonneuve tonight: Sans Rien Forcer and Fjord. 4200 Ontario E., 8 p.m., $20

Tonight’s edition of improv concert series Mardi Spaghetti features saxophonist/electronics dude James Goddard in a trio with guitarist David Dugas Dion and drummer Mili Hong as well as electronics duo Alain Lefebvre and Véro Marengère. La Sotterenea (4848 St-Laurent, basement), 8:30 p.m., $10 suggested donation

Whether or not you’ve seen his latest opus Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film Jackie Brown is a fun one to catch on the big screen, and they’re showing it tonight at Plateau walk-up the Diving Bell Social Club. The feature will be preceded by a short film by Martin Kramer called The Blue Cowboy. 3956 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., price unlisted

Also screening tonight care of Cinéma Urbain is Du Teweikan à l’électro, a documentary about First Nations music in three communities and its connection to contemporary communal music experiences. Before the film, one of the artists profiled in the film, Shauit, will play a live set. Outside 1201 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., free

