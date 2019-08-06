Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Jackie Brown

to-do list

Tuesday, August 6

by CultMTL

* Zone Homa festival
* Mardi Spaghetti
* Jackin Brown screening
* Du Teweikan à l’électro screening

As part of the Zone Homa festival, two dance performances are scheduled for Maison de Culture de Maisonneuve tonight: Sans Rien Forcer and Fjord. 4200 Ontario E., 8 p.m., $20

Tonight’s edition of improv concert series Mardi Spaghetti features saxophonist/electronics dude James Goddard in a trio with guitarist David Dugas Dion and drummer Mili Hong as well as electronics duo Alain Lefebvre and Véro Marengère. La Sotterenea (4848 St-Laurent, basement), 8:30 p.m., $10 suggested donation

Whether or not you’ve seen his latest opus Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film Jackie Brown is a fun one to catch on the big screen, and they’re showing it tonight at Plateau walk-up the Diving Bell Social Club. The feature will be preceded by a short film by Martin Kramer called The Blue Cowboy. 3956 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., price unlisted

Also screening tonight care of Cinéma Urbain is Du Teweikan à l’électro, a documentary about First Nations music in three communities and its connection to contemporary communal music experiences. Before the film, one of the artists profiled in the film, Shauit, will play a live set. Outside 1201 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.