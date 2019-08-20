Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Alain Gossuin at Festival Mode & Design

to-do list

Tuesday, August 20

by CultMTL

* Festival Mode & Design
* MUTEK
* The Fugitive screening at Bar le Ritz
* Cabaret Dada
* Cinéma Urbain

Monolake and Diagraf perform as part of the opening night of MUTEK, the electronic music and digital art festival, which turns 20 this year. Among the other acts performing at venues in the Quartier des Spectacles (and in conjunction with Piknic Électronik at Parc Jean-Drapeau) through Aug. 25 are Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones, Matmos, the Mole, Lotus Eater, Errhead and Dandy Jack and the Sniffing Orchestra.

Festival Mode & Design begins today, too. Day one features a series of FMD talks before the runway shows, live music, karaoke and DJ parties get going tomorrow. Check out our round-up of festival highlights here.

Early ’90s action classic The Fugitive, starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, screens at Bar le Ritz care of Kopfkino. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7:30 p.m., movie 8:30 p.m., $5, free popcorn

Les Filles electriques and the Phenomena Festival bring a touch of the absurd to Jardins Gamelin with Cabaret Dada. Berri & de Maisonneuve, 8:30 p.m., free

If your taste in film veers more towards vintage, Cinéma Urbain is screening Buster Keaton’s 1926 comedy classic The General, preceded by another train-themed short called The Railrodder. Peace Park (by 1201 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., free