Tuesday, August 20

Monolake and Diagraf perform as part of the opening night of MUTEK, the electronic music and digital art festival, which turns 20 this year. Among the other acts performing at venues in the Quartier des Spectacles (and in conjunction with Piknic Électronik at Parc Jean-Drapeau) through Aug. 25 are Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones, Matmos, the Mole, Lotus Eater, Errhead and Dandy Jack and the Sniffing Orchestra.

Festival Mode & Design begins today, too. Day one features a series of FMD talks before the runway shows, live music, karaoke and DJ parties get going tomorrow. Check out our round-up of festival highlights here.

Early ’90s action classic The Fugitive, starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, screens at Bar le Ritz care of Kopfkino. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7:30 p.m., movie 8:30 p.m., $5, free popcorn

Les Filles electriques and the Phenomena Festival bring a touch of the absurd to Jardins Gamelin with Cabaret Dada. Berri & de Maisonneuve, 8:30 p.m., free

If your taste in film veers more towards vintage, Cinéma Urbain is screening Buster Keaton’s 1926 comedy classic The General, preceded by another train-themed short called The Railrodder. Peace Park (by 1201 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., free