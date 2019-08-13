Tuesday, August 13

* Martha screening at the Diving Bell Social Club * Cinéma Urbain * Jack Name plays Casa del Popolo * Fierté MTL’s Cabaret Fierté * Substance at Blue Dog

Rainer Werner Fassbinder is one of those classic filmmakers that so many of us haven’t seen enough of. Luckily the Diving Bell Social Club is screening his 1974 film Martha tonight. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), doors 8 p.m., price unlisted (probably free)

You could alternately check out Cinéma Urbain’s outdoor screening of Army of Lovers in the Holy Land, a documentary about a Swedish queer disco band from the ’90s. Outside 1201 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., free

Acclaimed L.A. experimental music artist Jack Name plays Casa del Popolo with openers Darsombra and Saudade. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/$13

Fierté MTL’s Cabaret Fierté brings Pussycat Drags, KDN Company and more talents to Place Emilie Gamelin. De Maisonneuve & Berri, 8:30 p.m., free

Blue Dog launches an “all-wave retro weekly” called Substance, and even though the is night named after a Joy Division reference and also has Madonna among the artists on their flyer, that’s still kind of okay, right? As long as there’s no Phil Collins, yeah? It’s all up to DJs Search + Destroy, Fräulein and this week’s special guest, Choozey. 3958 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.