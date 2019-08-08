Thursday, August 8

* Under Pressure * Fierté Montréal Pride * Khalid plays the Bell Centre * Kandle’s “A Family Curse” at URSA * Pierre Kwenders’ Meke Meke DJ night at Ti-Agrikol

Montreal’s annual graffiti festival Under Pressure transforms the streets around Foufounes Electriques into a canvas for artists from all over, with live music, DJs and dancers rounding out the block party atmosphere for a full-on celebration of hip hop culture. See details about dance battles, happening tonight through Sunday, here, a sneaker-culture art exhibition here (also on through Sunday) and a blacklight art party here.

Fierté Montréal Pride begins today and runs through Aug. 18 (parade day), promising a variety of free and ticketed cultural events, community events, performances, parties and much more to support and celebrate local and international LGBTQIA+ communities. Among day one events are Over the Rainbow starring Montreal’s Rainbow Drag and the first of four shows for a production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

U.S. R&B star Khalid plays the Bell Centre with opener Clairo. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $70.50–$125 (four price points)

Montreal-based singer-songwriter Kandle teams up with her dad Neil Osborne (of 54-40 fame) for A Family Curse, “a modern-day blues” project at Martha Wainwright’s new, intimate Mile End music venue URSA. 5589 Parc, 8 p.m., $30

The last edition of Pierre Kwenders’ weekly DJ night Meke Meke brings in special guests Foreigner, Windows 98, Bonbon Kojak, Odile Myrtil and San Farafino. Ti-Agrikol (1840 Atateken, fka Amherst), 10 p.m., free

