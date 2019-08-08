Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Khalid

to-do list

Thursday, August 8

by CultMTL

* Under Pressure
* Fierté Montréal Pride
* Khalid plays the Bell Centre
* Kandle’s “A Family Curse” at URSA
* Pierre Kwenders’ Meke Meke DJ night at Ti-Agrikol

Montreal’s annual graffiti festival Under Pressure transforms the streets around Foufounes Electriques into a canvas for artists from all over, with live music, DJs and dancers rounding out the block party atmosphere for a full-on celebration of hip hop culture. See details about dance battles, happening tonight through Sunday, here, a sneaker-culture art exhibition here (also on through Sunday) and a blacklight art party here.

Fierté Montréal Pride begins today and runs through Aug. 18 (parade day), promising a variety of free and ticketed cultural events, community events, performances, parties and much more to support and celebrate local and international LGBTQIA+ communities. Among day one events are Over the Rainbow starring Montreal’s Rainbow Drag and the first of four shows for a production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

U.S. R&B star Khalid plays the Bell Centre with opener Clairo. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $70.50–$125 (four price points)

Montreal-based singer-songwriter Kandle teams up with her dad Neil Osborne (of 54-40 fame) for A Family Curse, “a modern-day blues” project at Martha Wainwright’s new, intimate Mile End music venue URSA. 5589 Parc, 8 p.m., $30

The last edition of Pierre Kwenders’ weekly DJ night Meke Meke brings in special guests Foreigner, Windows 98, Bonbon Kojak, Odile Myrtil and San Farafino. Ti-Agrikol (1840 Atateken, fka Amherst), 10 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.