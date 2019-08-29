Thursday, August 29

The annual World Press Photo exhibition is on at Marché Bonsecours, showcasing some of the best photojournalism from around the globe through Sept. 29. 325 de la Commune E., Sunday through Wednesday 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday

The summer’s end St-Laurent street sale, BLVD, begins today and runs through Sunday, with live music and DJs, skill-testing games including a giant hamster ball, sumo battles, inflatable game and face painting, an Empire Block Party to mark the shop’s 20th anniversary, free skateboarding classes for kids (corner Milton, Saturday 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.–3 p.m.) and a trick skateboarding competition (corner Milton, Sunday, 4–7 p.m.). St-Laurent Blvd. btwn Sherbrooke & Mont-Royal, 12–9 p.m. Friday, 12–10 p.m. Saturday, 12–8 p.m. Sunday

There’s also a street sale/block party happening in Hochelaga this weekend, on Ontario Street near Joliette metro. This one’s got a beergarden and wrestling alongside the other things.

Well this is unexpected. Sunday-night comedy weekly There’s Something Funny Going On presents Street Bits ft. Pat’s Pet Show, a rare opportunity to get your hands on exotic animals and see the inside of Blue Dog during the day. 3958 St-Laurent, 2–4 p.m., price unlisted

Ubisoft Montréal and Aire Commune present La Crème de la Crème du Mile End, a block party with DJ sets by Ariane Moffatt and Nicolas Ouellet, signature cocktails care of some neighborhood mixologists and food from Mile End restaurants (TBA). 5705 de Gaspé, 5 à 9, free entry

The Cinémathèque Québécoise screens Jacob Tierney’s contemporary comedy classic The Trotsky (2009) — in 35mm, in English with no subs — starring Jay Baruchel as a high school student who believes he’s the reincarnation of Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 9 p.m., $11/$10 students & seniors

