Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

World Press Photo Montreal. Photo by Chris McGrath, Getty Images

to-do list

Thursday, August 29

by CultMTL

* World Press Photo exhibition
* BLVD St-Laurent street sale
* Hochelaga street sale/block party
* Street Bits ft. Pat’s Pet Show
* La Crème de la Crème du Mile End block party
* The Trotsky screening

The annual World Press Photo exhibition is on at Marché Bonsecours, showcasing some of the best photojournalism from around the globe through Sept. 29. 325 de la Commune E., Sunday through Wednesday 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 

The summer’s end St-Laurent street sale, BLVD, begins today and runs through Sunday, with live music and DJs, skill-testing games including a giant hamster ball, sumo battles, inflatable game and face painting, an Empire Block Party to mark the shop’s 20th anniversary, free skateboarding classes for kids (corner Milton, Saturday 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.–3 p.m.) and a trick skateboarding competition (corner Milton, Sunday, 4–7 p.m.). St-Laurent Blvd. btwn Sherbrooke & Mont-Royal, 12–9 p.m. Friday, 12–10 p.m. Saturday, 12–8 p.m. Sunday

There’s also a street sale/block party happening in Hochelaga this weekend, on Ontario Street near Joliette metro. This one’s got a beergarden and wrestling alongside the other things.

Well this is unexpected. Sunday-night comedy weekly There’s Something Funny Going On presents Street Bits ft. Pat’s Pet Show, a rare opportunity to get your hands on exotic animals and see the inside of Blue Dog during the day. 3958 St-Laurent, 2–4 p.m., price unlisted

Ubisoft Montréal and Aire Commune present La Crème de la Crème du Mile End, a block party with DJ sets by Ariane Moffatt and Nicolas Ouellet, signature cocktails care of some neighborhood mixologists and food from Mile End restaurants (TBA). 5705 de Gaspé, 5 à 9, free entry

The Cinémathèque Québécoise screens Jacob Tierney’s contemporary comedy classic The Trotsky (2009) — in 35mm, in English with no subs — starring Jay Baruchel as a high school student who believes he’s the reincarnation of Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 9 p.m., $11/$10 students & seniors

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.